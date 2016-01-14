My Queue

Startup Funding

Startup Roder drives intercity with Unicorn India Ventures

Startup Roder drives intercity with Unicorn India Ventures
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Abhishek Negi, Co-founder, Roder
Former Staff, Entrepreneur.com
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

It is said that a lot can happen over coffee, and exactly this happened at recently held Startup Kickoff, organized by Entrepreneur Media, where investors horned with some amazing startups.

Investors and mentors opined that Roder, on demand cab aggregator, was a brilliant tech product with a big market. Founded by three IIT Kharagpur alumni, Abhishek Negi, Ashish Rajput, and Siddhant Matre, the startup aims to organise, bring transparency and affordability in intercity cab booking service. At Startup Kickoff, Abhishek Negi, Co-founder, Roder, said, “We provide cabs for outstation travel either for one-way journey or car hires. Our USP is to provide one-way fares for one-way journey, unlike other operators that also charge for the return trip.”

After the appearing in event and becoming apple of an eye of investors, Roder has recently raised around $240,000 in seed funding led by Unicorn India Ventures and other investors. The startup plans to utilize this fund for geographical expansion, product development and customer acquisition.

Commenting on the investment Bhaskar Majumdar, Managing Partner, Unicorn India Venture, said, “We have seen startups grow rapidly in intercity cab booking space and the convenience it has brought to our lives. We believe Roder can bring the same convenience to customers who currently have to shell out two-way tariff for traveling from one city to the other. Our decision to invest in Roder is driven by the fact that its business model is scalable, and this space is set to witness action and growth in the next few months.”

Grab such lucrative opportunities of interacting and presenting your innovative business models at one spot! Register today for the upcoming Startup Kickoff to shape your business ideas into a successful venture. You never know you might be the next Roder to grab investors' attention.

