My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Workplace Diversity

3 things Raghuram Rajan wants to change in the workplace culture at RBI

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 things Raghuram Rajan wants to change in the workplace culture at RBI
Image credit: World Wide Web
Raghuram Rajan, Governor, Reserve Bank of India
Former Staff, Entrepreneur.com
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

When you are a Governor of Reserve Bank of India and are the bankers bank severing 1.25 billion populations, thinking of workplace culture change is nothing but a cultural shock for everyone. And that is what Raghuram Rajan has done today. But from who else other than the world’s leading economist could you have ever expected to think of it.

"The imagery that comes to mind for critics is of a traditional unimaginative organization rather than a dynamic intelligent one," Rajan wrote in a memo to the RBI's 17,000 staff.

Raghuram Rajan, Governor, Reserve Bank of India has challenged the staff to improve the work culture at Central Bank. Here are the 3 things which Rajan wants to change at RBI to bring greater productivity in the workplace:

1. Encouraging staff to think out of box:

Rajan wants its staff to think innovative and out of the box. He wants them to display curiosity about areas outside the RBI; Want them to read outside source and learn about them. He wants to tell them that there is a bigger world outside the RBI and they should know that world.

Rajan, former chief economist at the International Monetary Fund, also expressed some staff did not display enough curiosity about areas outside the RBI, urging workers to read outside sources and learn about "the wider world."

2. Improving communication among employees:

Being a former chief economist at the International Monetary Fund, Rajan wants its staff to engage and communicate with each other. As per the memo, it has challenged staff to improve their performance standards through an appraisal system that better rewards top performers, while urging them to improve communication among themselves.

3. Minimizing bureaucracy:

Rajan wants to minimize the bureaucracy among the staff by encouraging them to think out of the box.  “Our regulations are not always very clear. Our staff sometimes is neither well informed of our own regulations nor willing to help the customer. Our responses are occasionally extraordinarily slow and bureaucratic,” said Rajan.

Hope this step taken by Rajan inspire other bureaucrats also so  that they can bring greater productivity in the workplace... 

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

This Women's Day, Focus on Gender-Equality at Workplace

Workplace Diversity

Do Diversity and Inclusion Have to Be Overwhelming?

Workplace Diversity

How to Make Your Startup Team More Diverse