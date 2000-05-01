Product: Book Style Palm Case

Protect your Palm Pilot

May 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the May 2000 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

After investing in a Palm Pilot, why not protect it? The leather Book Style Palm III/V Case from Lizell ($59.95) features top entry with a secure brass snap to keep your Palm Pilot in place and allows full use of it without removing it from the case. The 3-by-4-inch case has a holder for your stylus and pockets for notes, cards and receipts.

The Vertical Palm Pilot Case ($49.95) has most of the Book Style Palm Case's features but is vertical and more compact at 5¼-by-3¼-inches with a belt loop attachment on the back. Both cases are available in black and British tan. For more information, call Lizell at (800) 718-8808 or visit their Web site.

Home office expert Lisa Kanarek is the founder of HomeOfficeLife.com and the author of Organizing Your Home Office For Success (Blakely Press) and 101 Home Office Success Secrets (Career Press).