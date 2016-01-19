Watch Our Livestream with Daymond John at General Assembly

January 19, 2016 1 min read

Great entrepreneurs push through noise, panic and fatigue to create the impossible. In short, they hustle. This requires a special kind of mindset, one that Daymond John explores in his book The Power of Broke. In a very special chat, John will explore major themes from his book and why guts and gumption are the only resources any entrepreneur needs. Michael Parrish DuDell, an entrepreneur and author, will moderate the talk, the latest in General Assembly’s free speaker series, Open the Door, celebrating innovation and initiative.

To watch the livestream: Tune into this space Wednesday, January 20 at 2:30 p.m. EST.

To attend future events: For reminders about this and other General Assembly events, register here.

Related: The 6 Books Shark Tank's Daymond John Wants You to Read