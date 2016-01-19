McDonald's French Fries Are Getting a Chocolatey Upgrade

January 19, 2016 1 min read

If you have a passion for fries and chocolate, then you might enjoy McDonald’s latest mash-up.

Today, the fast-food titan announced the McChoco Potato, a new menu item that will only be available in Japan. The tasty twist combines McDonald’s french fries with two types of chocolate sauces -- chocolate with cacao flavor and white milk chocolate.

According to a company press release, it has a “wonderful salty and sweet harmonious taste.”

The item will only be available for a limited time, beginning Jan. 26.

The new addition isn’t the first menu makeover McDonald’s Japan has taken on. Previously, it offered Shaka Shaka Potato fries topped with cheese sauce or bacon.

Other fast-food giants have also introduced wacky items in Japan -- most notably, Burger King’s Black Cheeseburger and Wendy’s Japan “Turkey Special.”