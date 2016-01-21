My Queue

Are You Ready to Accelerate Your Business?
While the weather report forecasts a serious blizzard for the northeast this weekend, it’s only natural to daydream of sun, sand and surf. Or maybe you daydream of a business that disrupts an industry and grows as it succeeds.

Both of those two dreams can become a reality on Feb. 23, when Entrepreneur kicks off the Accelerate Your Business event series presented by Microsoft, HP and Intel at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Miami.

The event, hosted by Entrepreneur’s editorial director Ray Hennessey and Vice President of U.S. OEM at Microsoft Jordan Chrysafidis, will cover topics such as improving consumer engagement and acquisition, increasing productivity and optimizing team performance.

In addition to hearing Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and human behavior expert Jon Levy give the keynote addresses, attendees can learn from panels moderated by Carol Roth, author of The Entrepreneur Equation, and columnist Gene Marks. There will be plenty of networking opportunities, as well.

If you can’t get to Miami, worry not. The event will come to Chicago on March 31 and Denver on May 4.

To learn more and register, check out the event page.

