My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Mobile Apps

Speaking In Code: Algeria Plays Host To The Finals Of Arab Mobile Challenge 2016

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

24 teams from 10 different countries around the Middle East battled it out in the regional finals of the third cycle of the Arab Mobile Challenge at Algiers, Algeria in January this year, with the competition aiming to find mobile apps that would be able to make a positive impact across their respective communities. While Sudan’s Vision Geeks and Kuwait’s Bookr won US$20,000 each to help bring their apps to market, five other teams –Synoos from Algeria, Doha Guide from Qatar, Raye7 from Egypt, MyU from Kuwait and GraviLog from Palestine- were qualified to compete at the Global Mobile Challenge, which takes place at the GSMA World Congress at Barcelona, Spain in February.

This year’s contest saw Ooredoo acting as the technological partner for the event, with Ooredoo Algeria CEO Joseph Ged saying the company’s support support was a reiteration of “the constant commitment of Ooredoo to continue its policy of encouraging national talents and skills through its various programs, including iStart, tstart, Oobarmijoo and Injaz.” Entrepreneur Middle East was a media partner for the event organized by Imtiaz Middle East, with BNC Publishing Director Wissam Younane also acting as a judge for the competition.

The Mobile Apps That Stood Out At AMC 2016

Best Idea Stage Track (Winner of US$20,000): Vision Geeks from Sudan, an app to aid the visually impaired

Best Startup Stage Track (Winner of US$20,000): Bookr from Kuwait, an app to book any appointment-based service

Qualified to compete at Global Mobile Challenge during the GSMA Mobile World Congress at Barcelona in February:

  • Synoos from Algeria, an app to help kids to improve their Arabic language, math and logical skills
  • Doha Guide from Qatar, an app to find services and search without the use of the Internet
  • Raye7 from Egypt, a carpooling mobile app tailored for the MENA region
  • MyU from Kuwait, an internal social network for a school
  • Gravilog from Palestine, an interactive healthcare app for pregnant women connected with their doctors via an electronic medical record over the cloud

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Mobile Apps

The Importance of Onboarding Users to Your App

Mobile Apps

Want Your App to Fail? If You Ignore These 3 Keys to Testing, Failure Is a Safe Bet.

Mobile Apps

5 Reasons Your Mobile App Needs Video Integration