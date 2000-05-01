Showing Up

How to make the most of a trade show
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2000 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

If you want to get out of town and conduct business at the same time, a trade show can be just the ticket. Besides being a tax write-off, trade shows are a great place to generate leads, find new customers, spread the word about a new product or service, and spy on the competition. They're also a good way to network within your industry since the best manufacturers reps are usually found walking the aisles looking for business.

Since the sheer number of trade shows available can be mind-boggling, you'll need to first choose a trade show potential customers will be interested in attending. For instance, if you design unique baby clothes and your customers are buyers from retail stores, you'll need to determine which trade shows they attend. You might start by researching the most likely trade shows-ask the sponsoring organizations for information on who attended last year's show and who has registered for this year's show.

Second, you'll need to buy and design a booth. Determine what you'd like your booth to accomplish in terms of attracting the right people, what you want them to learn about your business, how to communicate and capture their needs and interests, and how to effectively follow up.

Third, when it comes to selecting a location and booth size, here's a tip: Your best bet is to set up wherever there are lots of people, such as near a major entrance, the food stands, bathrooms or on the end of an aisle. Also, if you can afford it, bigger is better, especially if you're touting a new product that you'll be demonstrating.

For information about trade shows within your industry, call The Trade Show Exhibitors Association at (703) 941-3725.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.