3 Mobile Apps to Enhance Your After-Work Life

We have managed to take care of our daytime work hours perfectly, thanks to some spectacular note-taking, travel-booking and other time-saving apps -- but what about after work?

Don’t they say, work hard but play harder?

I believe in this maxim and try my best to make the most of every moment.

So I decided to take time to share three wonderful apps on my phone that help me to take care of my after-work needs. From going out with friends to casual dinners with acquaintances to losing those extra inches, these three apps take care of my pleasure, fitness and entertainment needs in the little time I have for these pursuits.

1. FitTime Stats -- a gym in your phone

There can be 1,000 reasons why you can’t hit the gym daily. Perhaps you are traveling or occupied in late-night meetings, or, as is common these days, you are working on an important project and lose track of time. Or you are simply too exhausted to commute all the way to the gym.

FitTime Stats fits right into your busy schedule and allows you to take up simple exercises, any time of the day. With three levels of exercises, you can go as slow or as fast as you want, and you don’t need any special equipment for the same. The picture-plus-text layout allows you to understand even the most complex exercises.

Moreover, it comes with an alarm, so even if you don’t remember to make time for your daily workout, it will remind you -- sorry, no excuses! The best part about the app is it doesn’t restrict you with time constraints, so whether you want a short session or a full-blown two-hour workout, you can do it using the app.

What’s more, it has a BRAG ABOUT IT button, so you can share your workout stats with your friends on Facebook. All-in-all, it’s a great after-hours app that allows you to stay fit no matter what time of the day it is.

2. iSleight -- magic in your phone

Every once in a while, you will have an occasion to impress a business acquaintance or a date, and a true gentleman is always prepared. So let iSleight help you out. iSleight is basically magic in your phone, literally and figuratively speaking.

It features a simple card trick which will help you impress your friends, break ice on a date or just win you some bonus points for bringing magic to a party. The app works by bringing the same card that you’ve predicted, every time.

So let’s say I predicted the seven of hearts. I will then give my phone to my friend and ask them to shuffle the cards and pick any one card.

They pick the card and behold -- it’s the seven of hearts! How? Watch the trailer or download the app to see how it works.

On the face of it, it is a simple card-guessing game. But despite letting your friends investigate the app as much as they want, it won’t let them guess the secret of your magic.

So go ahead, show off the sleight of your hand -- or your magic app to be precise.

3. Hello Vino -- wine wiz in your phone

So I am at this networking dinner with a couple of industry bigwigs after a conference. Which wine goes best with spaghetti bolognese? Should I order cabernet or merlot? Aren’t they both red wines after all?

Whether you are living in the west or east, making sense of wine pairings and ordering the right wine is difficult. But if you are moving in affluent circles, you need to get your wine basics right. Thanks to Hello Vino, it’s easy for everyone to understand the vast and often mysterious world of wine.

Hello Vino comes with a label scanner, wine shopping guide and food pairings guide, so every question you may have about wine is answered in the app -- from ordering the right wine to taking care of entertainment in the party to losing weight after savoring that spicy spaghetti bolognese.

With these three apps, your after-work life will be much easier, as they collectively offer something cool, healthy and impressive.

If you really want to take non-work productivity to the next level, here are some more ideas.

Try the gift-tracking app that allows you to sync your gift list and track your gift purchases.

Jamie's 20 Minute Meals lets you fix a decent meal in just 20 minutes.

As a good night’s sleep is the key to increased productivity, the last in my list is Sleep Cycle alarm clock that analyzes sleep patterns and wakes you in the lightest phase, so you don’t wake up feeling annoyed or tired.

