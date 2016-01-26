My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Startups

Road Warrior: UAE Startup Teach Me Now Wins Hong Kong Pitching Contest

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Road Warrior: UAE Startup Teach Me Now Wins Hong Kong Pitching Contest
Image credit: Infiniti Middle East
Teach Me Now founder Thea Myhrvold at the Infiniti Lab in Hong Kong_2
Startup Section Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Infiniti Middle East held its first speed pitching session in December last year, which gave 30 budding entrepreneurs seven minutes to pitch their ideas to three judges in an Infiniti Q70, while being driven around one of Dubai Autodrome’s racetracks. Talk about a memorable elevator pitch, right? That was how Teach Me Now founder Thea Myhrvold described the experience too.

The 25-year-old founder of the educational tech platform was selected to represent the GCC and Levant region along with two other startups, social network Fallaha and booking appointment app Bookr. The contest’s finish line (excuse our pun) was held at the Infiniti Lab in Hong Kong, where the three finalists received mentoring and coaching sessions with Infiniti and Nest executives. Myhrvold’s startup won the final round of the pitch after a 10-minute presentation with a Q&A from the panel of judges, and gained US$40,000 in seed funding.

Thea Myhrvold pitching at Infiniti Lab, Hong Kong

As a global marketplace wherein anyone can learn and teach with anyone on a one-to-one basis in real time, Teach Me Now’s business model is as follows: tutors can set up their own hourly rate, with the startup selling with a 15% markup for access to their virtual classrooms, and a pay-as-you-go system, so that students only pay for the time they spend learning with tutor of their choice.

With an average hourly rate of $25 per hour, some of the platform’s classes include languages, math, chess theory, programming and curriculums for IB, GCSE, SAT, and Ivy League graduates as well. Myhrvold believes that user feedback is essential in improving their product, so developing and creating new features, such as launching white-label and customized solutions for schools, institutes and governments for more teachers and students to use their technology is part of their next phase. Up and coming partnerships is also on Teach Me Now’s agenda.

While Aptec founder and CEO Dr. Ali Baghdadi is a mentor and chairman of the board for Teach Me Now, the startup also boasts of a partnership with Microsoft’s BizSpark, a three-year program that helps startups by providing free access to Microsoft’s cloud services, tools and support. This partnership with BizSpark proved to be especially worthwhile, because thanks to it, Myhrvold had the chance to meet Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella during his visit to Dubai in January this year. "To have an hour with someone of his caliber listening to what we do, giving us feedback and potentially strengthening our partnership beyond BizSpark is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," says Myhrvold.

As Teach Me Now is her second venture in UAE (her first was IB Smart Economics, a gamified app for high school students with learning disabilities like ADHD and dyslexia), Myhrvold is no stranger to the ups and downs of the city’s entrepreneurial ecosystem- she mentions how the legal and business infrastructures can still be improved, while commending startup hubs and incubators in5 and AstroLabs for helping in reducing setting up costs.

Teach Me Now founder Thea Myhrvold meeting Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Credit Microsoft Gulf

“It is hard for small tech companies -who don’t need an office- to set up shop and hire people to even get to MVP,” says Myhrvold, noting that these hurdles are usually lower barriers to entry elsewhere. However, she insists the incentives to start up a business in Dubai and stay here outweigh it. “There is an amazing opportunity to make and impact the startup and tech space, and it is still early days in that sense. I am proud to be a female entrepreneur in Dubai, and there is nowhere else in the region I would rather start. I feel very encouraged and supported by the community and infrastructure.”

Tips for ‘treps: Thea Myhrvold, founder and CEO, Teach Me Now

What are your tips for entrepreneurs when speed pitching?

Make sure you have a clear structure that clarifies all the major questions someone might be want to ask. Also, make sure you adapt for your audience and always know your numbers

The Teach Me Now team

What’s one struggle you have encountered as an entrepreneur?

There are always challenges you never expect, but the most important thing is to keep going and know that you and your team will and can find a solution. I would call them challenges rather than struggles, but these only help you and your team learn, and as cheesy as it sounds makes your better [and] stronger. It is being open to change, being open to learn, and being persistent.

Infinity Lab, Hong Kong

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Startups

What It's Like Being An Entrepreneur While Still Keeping A Day Job

Startups

'Trep Talk: Audrey Nakad, Co-Founder And CEO Of Synkers

Startups

Want to Start a Business in the U.S. Without Citizenship? This Is How One Entrepreneur Did It.