Startup Turkey 2016 Comes Calling

January 27, 2016 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With 700+ invitees comprising of entrepreneurs, investors, accelerators, corporates and mentors, Startup Turkey 2016 aims to bring together members of the entrepreneurial ecosystems of Europe, West Asia, Middle East and Africa at Antalya this year. Besides offering a multitude of networking opportunities through everything from dinners to startup competitions, the event, which is to be held from 25-27 February, will also include training sessions for selected seed and early stage startups applying for the startup challenge. In addition, attendees can expect to see pitching sessions, and talks by relevant investors and executives.

With a line-up of speakers including Sebastiaan Vaessen, Head of Strategy E-Commerce, Naspers Group, Yousef Hamidaddin, CEO, Oasis 500 and Kivanç Onan, General Manager Turkey, Middle East & North Africa, PayPal, the event, which is in its eighth edition, is also expected to include venture capitalists and angel investors from across MENA, Eurasia, and the U.S.

The sponsors for this year’s event include IBM, Microsoft, Intel, PayPal and Samsung among others.