Get In The Ring Qatar: Six Entrepreneurs Throw The Punches

January 28, 2016

The first Qatar edition of Get in the Ring (GITR), organized by Bedaya Center for Entrepreneurship and Career Development and held at the Carnegie Mellon University on January 24, 2016, saw six startups battle it out at the final pitch challenge. The competition, which sees entrepreneurs pitch their ventures head to head, evaluates businesses on the basis of their financial positions, market valuations, and business models, among other criteria. One of the highlights of the event was seeing Khalifa Al Mutawa, one of youngest entrepreneurs in Qatar at the age of 12, pitch his venture BW Design during the event- how’s that for proof that age is no barrier to start a venture!

The six startups that made it to the finals were Admissions Buddy, DatePit Filter, Jebel Ali, Metis, Tutors HNM and Concept X, of which Date Pit Filter, founded by Maymoona Ayseh, emerged as the winner of the challenge. With an objective to make desalination of water affordable, DatePit Filter uses crushed date pits as a filter in removing salt from water. The winning startup now moves on to the regional finals slated for February in Saudi Arabia.

MEET THE JURY FOR GITR QATAR

Razan Suliman, Founder, Bylens and Fanilla Couture

Bilal Randeree, Managing Director, Qatar Living

Reem Al Suwaidi, General Manager, Bedaya Center

WHAT IS GITR?

GITR Foundation, a global nonprofit organization, helps startups gain access to capital, talent, and expertise. Started in 2012 in 12 countries, GITR is now organized in 64+ countries and has seen participation from over 3,000 startups. Their partner for the Qatari GITR leg, Bedaya Center, is a joint initiative by Qatar Development Bank and Silatech.