My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Business News

Get In The Ring Qatar: Six Entrepreneurs Throw The Punches

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Get In The Ring Qatar: Six Entrepreneurs Throw The Punches
Image credit: GITR Qatar
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The first Qatar edition of Get in the Ring (GITR), organized by Bedaya Center for Entrepreneurship and Career Development and held at the Carnegie Mellon University on January 24, 2016, saw six startups battle it out at the final pitch challenge. The competition, which sees entrepreneurs pitch their ventures head to head, evaluates businesses on the basis of their financial positions, market valuations, and business models, among other criteria. One of the highlights of the event was seeing Khalifa Al Mutawa, one of youngest entrepreneurs in Qatar at the age of 12, pitch his venture BW Design during the event- how’s that for proof that age is no barrier to start a venture!

Source: GITR Qatar

The six startups that made it to the finals were Admissions Buddy, DatePit Filter, Jebel Ali, Metis, Tutors HNM and Concept X, of which Date Pit Filter, founded by Maymoona Ayseh, emerged as the winner of the challenge. With an objective to make desalination of water affordable, DatePit Filter uses crushed date pits as a filter in removing salt from water. The winning startup now moves on to the regional finals slated for February in Saudi Arabia.

Source: GITR Qatar

MEET THE JURY FOR GITR QATAR

Razan Suliman, Founder, Bylens and Fanilla Couture

Bilal Randeree, Managing Director, Qatar Living

Reem Al Suwaidi, General Manager, Bedaya Center

Source: GITR Qatar

WHAT IS GITR?

GITR Foundation, a global nonprofit organization, helps startups gain access to capital, talent, and expertise. Started in 2012 in 12 countries, GITR is now organized in 64+ countries and has seen participation from over 3,000 startups. Their partner for the Qatari GITR leg, Bedaya Center, is a joint initiative by Qatar Development Bank and Silatech.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Business News

Nedaa And Nokia Partner For A Fully Local Innovation Lab In Dubai

Business News

Emirates And Flydubai Enter Into Partnership To Strengthen Position

Business News

Saudi Arabia PIF-backed SoftBank Vision Fund Closes US$93 Billion In Funding