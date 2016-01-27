My Queue

Facebook's 5 New Emoji 'Reactions' Are Coming Soon.

Facebook's 5 New Emoji 'Reactions' Are Coming Soon.
Image credit: Facebook
Former West Coast Editor
2 min read

When it comes to reacting to posts and pics, Facebook knows it’s not always love at first “like.” That’s why it will soon roll out five new, emotive Reactions for all of its 1.6 billion users to choose from.

The coming emoji-style buttons -- “love” “haha,” “wow,” “sad” and “angry” -- will finally give Big Blue’s lonely “like” option some much-needed company. All the Facebook feels will roll out in “the next few weeks,” Bloomberg reported today.

Chris Cox, the social giant’s chief product officer and long Mark Zuckerberg’s right-hand man, confirmed the imminent global launch of Reactions in the lengthy feature. The actual date Reactions go live in the U.S. and across the globe is still under wraps.  

Related: Forget a 'Dislike' Button. Facebook Is Testing Cute Emoji 'Reactions' Instead.

Too bad “Yay” didn’t make the cut. It wasn’t up to snuff because it isn’t “universally understood,” a Facebook spokesperson told Bloomberg. The cheery interjection might not translate well in farflung regions like, say, India, which just happens to be ground zero for Zuckerberg’s next territorial conquest.  

With that same eye on global domination, Facebook started testing Reactions around the world in back in October, first in Ireland and Spain, then in Chile, Colombia, Portugal and the Philippines. Trials in Japan kicked off earlier this month.

If you were hoping for a “dislike” button, sorry, no such luck. It’s too Negative Nelly for Facebook. Meh, “sad” and “angry” will have to suffice for now.

Related: The Psychology Behind Why We Like, Share and Comment on Facebook (Infographic)

