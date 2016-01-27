My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Safety

Theranos Poses 'Immediate Jeopardy' to Patient Health, Government Says

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Theranos Poses 'Immediate Jeopardy' to Patient Health, Government Says
Image credit: Theranos | Facebook
Theranos' CEO Elizabeth Holmes
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

The laboratory practices of Theranos, the embattled blood-testing startup led by entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes, “pose immediate jeopardy to patient safety,” according to a letter from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday.

The Theranos lab was surveyed on November 20 by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the primary federal regulator of clinical labs, for compliance with the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988.

The lab was found deficient for hematology (the study of blood), analytic systems, and other practices. The Wall Street Journal first reported the inspectors’ findings on Sunday.

“The laboratory has 10 CALENDAR DAYS from the date of receipt of this notice to provide CMS’ Central Office and San Francisco Regional Office with a credible allegation of compliance and acceptable evidence of correction documenting that the immediate jeopardy has been removed and that action has been taken to correct all of the Condition-level deficiencies in question,” wrote Karen Fuller, a CMS state manager.
 
The 13-year-old startup, valued at $9 billion, rose to fame on its claims that it could test blood for diseases with technology that required far less blood than conventional tests. But the company weathered substantial criticism after it was discovered that many of the blood tests it provided were using conventional testing technology.

The Theranos lab, located in Newark, Calif. and led by Sunil Dhawan, was last inspected by regulators in December 2013; at that time, regulators cited the company for several problems, which Theranos said it swiftly addressed.

If the lab does not address these new issues, Theranos could be subject to a civil money penalty of up to $10,000 per day, onsite monitoring, the suspension of its CLIA certificate, and the cancellation of its approval for Medicare payments.

“This survey of our Newark, CA lab began months ago and does not reflect the current state of the lab,” Theranos said in a statement reacting to the letter. “As the survey took place we were simultaneously conducting a comprehensive review of our laboratory’s systems, processes and procedures to ensure that we have best-in-class quality systems.”

It added: “We are still reviewing the report, but we addressed many of the observations during the survey and are actively continuing to take corrective action. A full plan of correction will be submitted to CMS within days.”

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Safety

Volvo's Shared 'Care Key' Will Keep Your Teens From Speeding

Safety

Amazon and Tesla Listed Among the Most Dangerous U.S. Workplaces

Safety

6 Survival Skills for an Increasingly Dangerous World