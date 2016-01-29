My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

New Year's Resolution

To a New Year, To New Commitments

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
To a New Year, To New Commitments
Image credit: Shutterstock
Deputy Editor, Entrepreneur India Magazine
5 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

It’s that time of year that encourages you to change things for the better. At Entrepreneur, we tried to discover what some of the leading entrepreneurs are planing to work on in both their professional and personal lives in new year. Here are some unique takes on how to make 2016 your best year yet.

Striving For More

Ankur, Designer of AM:PM: "We have aggressive expansion plan for the coming year. We're looking at increasing our distribution and product categories to cater to a larger audience. Moreover, we will constantly strive to provide greater customer satisfaction."

Priyanka, Designer of AM:PM: "We are working parents to two young boys, and spending more quality time with them is on the top of our resolution list. A way to keep that promise is to also take more elongated family vacations!"

New & Coming

Manish Amin, Co-Founder & CIO, Yatra.com: “In 2015, we have started some new interesting projects such as Home stays and Adventure Holidays, and we plan to develop an even better understanding of these markets in the coming year as we foresee a great interest from Indians under both categories. Personally, I am hoping that I can go and see the Olympics next year!”

Connecting People

Rajesh Aggarwal, Managing Director, Insecticides India Ltd: "Being a business-driven personality, I would like to craft my narrative in the form of building a brand for the company especially one that truly resonates with people. Our long term objective to contribute to bring a change in the Indian farming sector by developing products/services that serve farmers more closely at every stage of farming. And this is the agenda we want to further in the coming year as well. At my personal end, I agree with the old adage, 'It is not what you know but who you know.' Relationships and brand building are closely interconnected. The connections you forge are as important as the work you do: strong and meaningful connections."

Living It Up

Nitish Roy, Founder & CVO, Royzez.com: “I will place a higher value on my time this year and will stop working late night and on weekends. I will live my life to the fullest and enjoy with my family and friends. I think when entrepreneurs work too much, owning a business becomes less fun and more work. I will definitely take a vacation this year.”

Course Correction

Prafulla Mathur, Founder & CEO, WudStay: “The coming year will witness massive expansion and scale for WudStay. I also see 2016 a year of sustained growth and value creation. I am a musician at heart. I have been part of a band in the past as lead vocalist and guitarist. In 2015, I ignored quite a few opportunities to do public shows. I hope to correct that in the coming year.”

The Balancing Act

Shekhar Bhattacharjee, Founder & CEO - SkillTree Knowledge Consortium: “As a new year resolution in 2016, I would try to invest time in myself and achieve better balance in my life. Love and work are said to be the cornerstones of being human and both are very important for happiness. Yet, fulfilling the demands of both can be difficult. I started my career because I was passionate about it and I always make sure that it remains my top priority. However, I would want to gain resilience and personal strength in life and relationships.”

Penning It Down

Ashish Kapur, MD, Moods Hospitality: “I foresee the coming year to be even more exciting with the expansion of The Wine Company not only within the country but also internationally, with the first restaurant opening in Dubai. Apart from this we’re working towards opening a pan-Asian model similar to Chipotle which will be a 1,000 store chain as well as a delivery app, starting with Khan Market and Select City Walk in Delhi.

On the personal front, I am currently writing a book on my entrepreneurial experiences in the F&B Industry. I would love to get back to my acting days and of course travel with my wife and children to the game parks in Serengeti, Africa.”

Treasure Trove

Umang Srivastava, JMD, Bonita India: “I deem that learning is a treasure that will follow you everywhere, so I always want to learn and think of new thoughts and ideas. Besides our own thinking and habits, nothing has the potential to affect our ability to become all that we possibly can be more than our relationships and who we associate with on a daily basis. Each and every year around this time, I take a close look at the relationships that I have and analyze if they are helping me get to where I want to go.” 

(This article first appeared in the Indian edition of Entrepreneur magazine (January, 2016 Issue).

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

New Year's Resolution

Entrepreneurs: Resolve Not to Resolve This New Year

New Year's Resolution

How to Stick to Your New Year's Career Resolutions

New Year's Resolution

30 Highly Successful People Share Their New Year's Resolutions for 2018