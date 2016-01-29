To a New Year, To New Commitments

January 29, 2016 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

It’s that time of year that encourages you to change things for the better. At Entrepreneur, we tried to discover what some of the leading entrepreneurs are planing to work on in both their professional and personal lives in new year. Here are some unique takes on how to make 2016 your best year yet.

Striving For More

Ankur, Designer of AM:PM: "We have aggressive expansion plan for the coming year. We're looking at increasing our distribution and product categories to cater to a larger audience. Moreover, we will constantly strive to provide greater customer satisfaction."

Priyanka, Designer of AM:PM: "We are working parents to two young boys, and spending more quality time with them is on the top of our resolution list. A way to keep that promise is to also take more elongated family vacations!"

New & Coming

Manish Amin, Co-Founder & CIO, Yatra.com: “In 2015, we have started some new interesting projects such as Home stays and Adventure Holidays, and we plan to develop an even better understanding of these markets in the coming year as we foresee a great interest from Indians under both categories. Personally, I am hoping that I can go and see the Olympics next year!”

Connecting People

Rajesh Aggarwal, Managing Director, Insecticides India Ltd: "Being a business-driven personality, I would like to craft my narrative in the form of building a brand for the company especially one that truly resonates with people. Our long term objective to contribute to bring a change in the Indian farming sector by developing products/services that serve farmers more closely at every stage of farming. And this is the agenda we want to further in the coming year as well. At my personal end, I agree with the old adage, 'It is not what you know but who you know.' Relationships and brand building are closely interconnected. The connections you forge are as important as the work you do: strong and meaningful connections."

Living It Up

Nitish Roy, Founder & CVO, Royzez.com: “I will place a higher value on my time this year and will stop working late night and on weekends. I will live my life to the fullest and enjoy with my family and friends. I think when entrepreneurs work too much, owning a business becomes less fun and more work. I will definitely take a vacation this year.”

Course Correction

Prafulla Mathur, Founder & CEO, WudStay: “The coming year will witness massive expansion and scale for WudStay. I also see 2016 a year of sustained growth and value creation. I am a musician at heart. I have been part of a band in the past as lead vocalist and guitarist. In 2015, I ignored quite a few opportunities to do public shows. I hope to correct that in the coming year.”

The Balancing Act

Shekhar Bhattacharjee, Founder & CEO - SkillTree Knowledge Consortium: “As a new year resolution in 2016, I would try to invest time in myself and achieve better balance in my life. Love and work are said to be the cornerstones of being human and both are very important for happiness. Yet, fulfilling the demands of both can be difficult. I started my career because I was passionate about it and I always make sure that it remains my top priority. However, I would want to gain resilience and personal strength in life and relationships.”

Penning It Down

Ashish Kapur, MD, Moods Hospitality: “I foresee the coming year to be even more exciting with the expansion of The Wine Company not only within the country but also internationally, with the first restaurant opening in Dubai. Apart from this we’re working towards opening a pan-Asian model similar to Chipotle which will be a 1,000 store chain as well as a delivery app, starting with Khan Market and Select City Walk in Delhi.

On the personal front, I am currently writing a book on my entrepreneurial experiences in the F&B Industry. I would love to get back to my acting days and of course travel with my wife and children to the game parks in Serengeti, Africa.”

Treasure Trove

Umang Srivastava, JMD, Bonita India: “I deem that learning is a treasure that will follow you everywhere, so I always want to learn and think of new thoughts and ideas. Besides our own thinking and habits, nothing has the potential to affect our ability to become all that we possibly can be more than our relationships and who we associate with on a daily basis. Each and every year around this time, I take a close look at the relationships that I have and analyze if they are helping me get to where I want to go.”

(This article first appeared in the Indian edition of Entrepreneur magazine (January, 2016 Issue).