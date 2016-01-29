For The Love of Music

January 29, 2016 2 min read

If you believe that music enhances productivity, BeoPlay A6 is your perfect business partner. Designed to fit a modern lifestyle with multiple work and leisure locations around the house, the unique shape spreads the sound to the entire room and maintains an ambient character no matter where you are.

Designed by award winning Danish designer Jakob Wagner, BeoPlay A6 features an innovative tap and swipe interface and a smooth connection with almost all streaming standards. “BeoPlay A6 can blend in gracefully with almost any interior yet stand out with its distinct character. No matter if you place it freely, in a corner or on the wall, it will become the center of social interaction like a contemporary jukebox,” says Jakob Wagner.

It is easy and intuitive to use. You can control your music directly on BeoPlay A6 by tapping or swiping the innovative touch interface. BeoPlay A6 also allows you to stream music through AirPlay, DLNA or Bluetooth 4.0 and enjoy integrated access to streaming services like Spotify, Deezer and Internet radio TuneIn.

The integrated software will also be compatible with almost any future standards. And that sound which comes from 5 speaker channel is one hell of an experience. BeoPlay A6 comes with BeoLink multiroom technology. You could play different music in different rooms or let one tune flow throughout your home. Price at 1.5 lakh (approx), BeoPlay A6 is available in four colours: Light Grey, Dusty Blue, Dark Rose and Dark Grey.