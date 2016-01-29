These CEOs Give You a Lesson in Effective Fund-Raising

January 29, 2016 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

India is one such country which never stays behind in helping people. Every week we hear one or the other activity which contributes to the life of the folks living in the country. In keeping with this trend, Genesis Foundation organized a novel fund raising-event called ‘CEOs Cook for GF Kids’ on February 6, 2016 in Gurgaon to help save lives of 8 critically ill and underprivileged children. Many among these CEOs are successful entrepreneurs.

“This is an exciting concept to raise money and help save lives of so many young ones in need,” said. Manisha Sood, of Fitbit Inc. who is going to be the part of the event.

Contributing towards the treatment of children, 8 CEOs and industry leaders like Lindgren Lars, Olof of SAAB Technologies; Bain & Company India’s Rajan Srivatsan; Suman Bose of Siemens Industry Software India; Nestle India’s Suresh Narayanan; Ranjan Chopraof Team Computers Pvt Ltd and many more will show off their culinary skills and prepare gourmet meals for the attendees at the event.

The event will see competition among CEOs who will don the chef hats for a dish of their choice and serve to a crowd. The funds raised from ‘CEOs Cook for GF Kids’ will be utilized by Genesis Foundation to provide financial support for life-saving and life-changing medical intervention for 8 critically ill, under-privileged children. The most recent edition of the event also saw several heads of diplomatic missions joining in to cook for the cause.

Speaking about the event, Prema Sagar, Founder Trustee, Genesis Foundation, said: “I deeply thank all the wonderful people who continuously lend their support to make the GF’s initiatives a success. I am grateful to all the CEOs who have agreed to take out their precious time in supporting our cause. We are looking forward to a fun-filled evening with all the GF supporters around, cooking and contributing at the same time.”

It will be heartening to see the business leaders from all industries come together to support those in need and truly make an impact.