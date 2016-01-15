To New Beginnings & Old Learnings

January 15, 2016 3 min read

Ask entrepreneurs to choose between the month of December and January, and the majority would reply, “I’m not a December person. I’m more a January one.” It is because of their inbuilt preference to seek openings over closings.

Most entrepreneurs feel itchy about closing down their everyday business undertakings to go away on a vacation. It is also not as if they are not proud of what they achieved in the year gone by, but it takes them the everyday humdrum and demands of business that start in January to find their most optimistic selves, meeting their goals of getting organized.

Ready to accept the results for what they were while pointing at even loftier goals ahead of doing things differently this year. Well, whatever it takes to keep up your spirits high my friends, I wish you all a very happy new year.

Indians have been admired globally for their entrepreneurial mindset, but not so much for their creative thinking. We only feel its shades are there in cinema or art but Indian creativity today spans across all business disciplines even in politics and governments.

The smartest Indian creative people are not wage slaves, sitting in their secluded dens polishing off a perfectly finished product, rather they share their work early and often approach the creative process not with a fixed achievement but with a growth mindset.

We feature the most unusual creative leaders who think outside the lines and are creating their own renaissance. The opportunity for serving a billion consumers in India is real. However, the new millennial consumers have already started developing distinct tastes and consumer products companies that don’t act quickly enough will risk losing out to faster global or local competitors.

This calls for a strong distribution, and franchising has been the way to back it up. The franchising industry in India has been growing steadily at 30- 35 percent per annum and not just for consumer facing businesses but also across manufacturing and B2B businesses.

The science is clear, and the economics has been compelling to see franchising emerge as a trillion dollar industry in India as it is in the US. This makeover has been initiated by country’s foremost consumer business leader Shiv Shivakumar, Chairman & CEO – India Region, PepsiCo, who shares the need for enhancing efficiency, competitiveness and business opportunities for the industry.

Our story “Money talks” has caught the frenzy of the nation in 2015 with its sizable deals and catapulting new Indian unicorns to the business world. Entrepreneur Media captures the men with money whose job is to imagine the future. I hope that their predictions over startups , innovation and business climate at large will help the future be a little less scary, more intriguing and ripe with possibilities.

