My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Editor's Note

To New Beginnings & Old Learnings

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
To New Beginnings & Old Learnings
Image credit: Shutterstock
Editor-in-Chief, Entrepreneur Media (APAC & India)
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ask entrepreneurs to choose between the month of December and January, and the majority would reply, “I’m not a December person. I’m more a January one.” It is because of their inbuilt preference to seek openings over closings.

Most entrepreneurs feel itchy about closing down their everyday business undertakings to go away on a vacation. It is also not as if they are not proud of what they achieved in the year gone by, but it takes them the everyday humdrum and demands of business that start in January to find their most optimistic selves, meeting their goals of getting organized.

Ready to accept the results for what they were while pointing at even loftier goals ahead of doing things differently this year. Well, whatever it takes to keep up your spirits high my friends, I wish you all a very happy new year.

Indians have been admired globally for their entrepreneurial mindset, but not so much for their creative thinking. We only feel its shades are there in cinema or art but Indian creativity today spans across all business disciplines even in politics and governments.

The smartest Indian creative people are not wage slaves, sitting in their secluded dens polishing off a perfectly finished product, rather they share their work early and often approach the creative process not with a fixed achievement but with a growth mindset.

We feature the most unusual creative leaders who think outside the lines and are creating their own renaissance. The opportunity for serving a billion consumers in India is real. However, the new millennial consumers have already started developing distinct tastes and consumer products companies that don’t act quickly enough will risk losing out to faster global or local competitors.

This calls for a strong distribution, and franchising has been the way to back it up. The franchising industry in India has been growing steadily at 30- 35 percent per annum and not just for consumer facing businesses but also across manufacturing and B2B businesses.

The science is clear, and the economics has been compelling to see franchising emerge as a trillion dollar industry in India as it is in the US. This makeover has been initiated by country’s foremost consumer business leader Shiv Shivakumar, Chairman & CEO – India Region, PepsiCo, who shares the need for enhancing efficiency, competitiveness and business opportunities for the industry.

Our story “Money talks” has caught the frenzy of the nation in 2015 with its sizable deals and catapulting new Indian unicorns to the business world. Entrepreneur Media captures the men with money whose job is to imagine the future. I hope that their predictions over startups , innovation and business climate at large will help the future be a little less scary, more intriguing and ripe with possibilities.

(This article first appeared in the Indian edition of Entrepreneur magazine (January 2016 Issue).

More from Entrepreneur

Michael Peggs expertise in SEO, PPC and paid social advertising can help you step up your marketing and advertising game.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Editor's Note

Disruptive growth, the USP of Entrepreneur India's 35Under35 List

Editor's Note

The Best Way To Get What You Want? Focus On Your Customers' Needs.

Editor's Note

What Does The Year 2019 Look Like From Here?