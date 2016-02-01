My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

hyper local

Ramdev, The Baba of Business, Takes The Hyperlocal Route With Pluss

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Ramdev, The Baba of Business, Takes The Hyperlocal Route With Pluss
Image credit: World Wide Web
Baba Ramdev, Co-founder, Patanjali
Managing Editor, Entrepreneur Media (India)
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Baba Ramdev has expanded his empire beyond Yoga to FMCG and claims to have crossed Rs 2000 cr in turnover in 2015. The yoga guru's company Patanjali Ayurved Ltd that sells everything from groceries and medicines to home and personal care items.

Market penetration

Playing on the fact that all Patanjali products are 10-40 per cent cheaper than MNC brands in the market, Ramdev aims to take the game a notch higher by collaborating with Hyperlocal startup Pluss. Pluss is a delivery startup for medicines and healthcare products.

Gurgaon-based Pluss will sell Patanjali's range of fast moving consumer goods products, including, groceries, nutrition, healthcare, skincare, dental care and toiletries, through its app, across Delhi and the National Capital Region.

This on-demand platform addresses the consumers' urgent pharmaceutical and health needs. It earns revenue by charging the partner a certain percentage of every order placed through their app. Founded in 2015 by Pandey, Atit Jain and Tarun Lawadi, Pluss, serves four product categories - baby care, pet care, personal wellness and daily essentials. By collaborating with Patanjali, they aim to take the Ayurveda-based products to the masses in Delhi-NCR.

Pluss is backed by venture capital firms, IDG Ventures India, Singapore's M&S Partners and US-based Powerhouse Ventures.

Sky's the limit

Ramdev and his close associate Acharya Balkrishna are quite upbeat about their expansion plans. According to a report, Patanjali will foray into malted beverage drinks. With malted drinks that are popularly known as health drinks in India, Baba Ramdev plans to take on multinational giants in a big way this year.

This year, Ramdev will also do something that he has not done before is - tie up with an advertising agency for future expansion.

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

hyper local

Ramdev, The Baba of Business, Takes The Hyperlocal Route With Pluss

hyper local

Good news for nightcrawlers: Enjoy a safer nightlife now!

Startup Funding

Eyeing foreign markets for expansion, GHV incubated start-up Lazylad bags $500K from global investors