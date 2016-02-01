Yahoo Reportedly Fired a Bunch of Workers by Accident

February 1, 2016 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine



Rumors of layoffs at Yahoo have been swirling since the beginning of this year. Now, CEO Marissa Mayer has reportedly carried through on those firings without meaning to.

As many as 30 employees were said to have been let go in conversations with their supervisors, only to be told later that they were simply on a shortlist, the New York Post reported.

“They put people on firing lists who they didn’t mean to—people who were lower on the performance scale but who weren’t meant to get fired,” an insider told The Post. “But no one told the managers, and then they had the conversations, and it was like, ‘Oops.’ ”

The snafu reportedly didn’t go over well with team leaders, and adds further jitters to an already-embattled company. In early January, Mayer reportedly joked that she wasn’t going to lay off employees “this week,” and she apparently has also drawn up an “Invest/Maintain/Kill” list detailing the company’s upcoming cuts.

Yahoo are due to report on their fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, with Mayer expected to present a detailed strategy on how to turn around the company’s business model and cost structure, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Fortune has reached out to Yahoo for a comment, and we will update if they respond.