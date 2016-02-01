My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Startups

Sesame Street Launches VC Arm to Influence Tech for Kids

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Sesame Street Launches VC Arm to Influence Tech for Kids
Image credit: Sesame Street | HBO
Former West Coast Editor
3 min read

V is for venture capital and Cookie Monster wants in. Tech startups are looking awfully yummy to the furry blue Muppet these days. His bosses over at Sesame Street are officially biting into the tasty world of early stage companies, particularly the kind that could attract more knee-high digital natives.

We kid you not. It’s true. You can Count von Count on it.

The proof: Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit that produces the classic kids’ TV series, today announced the launch of Sesame Ventures. The new division will forge partnerships with venture capital outlets to funnel cash into a portfolio of “like-minded” for-profit startups. To be sure, they will all play well Sesame Street’s mission, which is to “help kids grow smarter, stronger, and kinder.”

Related: What You Can Learn About Social Media from Big Bird

First up is Collaborative Fund, a buzzy backer of startup darlings like Kickstarter and Lyft. Sesame Workshop has freshly inked a deal with the technology-focused seed capital firm, fittingly headquartered in New York City (Sesame Street is an imaginary street in Manhattan, remember?). Together, the two entities are rolling out Collab+Sesame, a $10 million fund geared toward fostering innovation in the increasingly more techie realm of childhood development -- and to scale the startups making waves in the space.  

 

 

The fund is biting off a lot right out of the gate. “Areas of interest include startups focused on education, media, family development, social and cultural development, food, health, and wellness,” according to a Collaborative fund statement from Collaborative Fund about the initiative. Each Collab+Sesame-supported startup will receive a cool $1 million infusion, plus hands-on support.

Collaborative Fund’s announcement included an image that lists “data management,” “collaboration tools” and “hardware” as areas Collab+Sesame will also hone in on. We can only image the many technology-driven learning gadgets, gizmos and apps to come, all likely branded with everyone’s favorite Sesame Street characters, of course.

Related: Jim Henson: The Muppet Master

“We are in the midst of an extraordinary time in the history of how digital technology can change the education, health and welfare of kids around the world,” Jeffrey D. Dunn, Sesame Workshop’s CEO, said in a statement. “History suggests that much of that change will spring from new companies. By partnering with some of these startups, Sesame Workshop can help grow the next wave of kid-focused innovation and improve the lives of children everywhere.”

Sesame Street is no stranger to brand-building via disruptive technology. Jim Henson’s iconic kids’ series originally premiered on November 10, 1969, giving birth to the children’s TV educational genre on what was still a somewhat nascent medium. We’re curious to see where the nonprofit’s newfound interest in startups will take the brand -- and the millions of kids who look to it to learn their ABCs and 123s.

Related: Last Year, Reading Rainbow Raised $5.4 Million on Kickstarter. Then, the Real Work Began.

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Startups

When to Quit Your Job and Go Full-Time With Your Idea

Startups

Want to Start a Business in the U.S. Without Citizenship? This Is How One Entrepreneur Did It.

Startups

How the Subscription Model Upended (and Helped Realign) This Startup