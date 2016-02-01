My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Inspiration

Union Plumbers Donate Time, Supplies to Flint Residents

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Union Plumbers Donate Time, Supplies to Flint Residents
Image credit: Sarah Rice | Getty
Terrence Tyler (R) replaces their old water filter as Mary Stewart looks at their residence in Shiloh Commons January 21, 2016 in Flint, Michigan.
Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Sometimes, the search for a good plumber can be rough. But that wasn’t the case on Saturday for folks in Flint, Mich., which has struggled with poisoned tap water since 2014.

Three hundred members of Plumbing Manufacturers International (PMI) donated their time to install donated faucets and other plumbing fixtures, including Brita water filters, for residents whose homes are affected by the town’s ongoing water crisis.

Related: 4 Inspiring Stories of Women Entrepreneurs From Around the World

The crew consisted of plumbers from local unions across the country after PMI and the United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipe Fitting Industry joined forces, according to an article from MLive.com.

"We appreciate the generosity of our members, the UA plumbers, IAPMO and everyone else that is helping to assure safe drinking water for the residents of the Flint area," Barbara C. Higgens, PMI CEO and executive director, said in a statement.

Issues regarding Flint’s water quality started in 2014 after a series of changes in local leadership and policy lead to a switch in its water supply. Soon after the change, E. coli was found and several boil water advisories were issued. Problems in water quality and government responses followed for about another year until tests revealed high levels of lead in the water and a number of children were diagnosed with lead poisoning. The news made national headlines as the city declared a state of emergency.

Still without a remedy for its water woes, government officials are blaming the city’s poor financial status after Flint Mayor Karen Weaver estimated it would cost $1.5 billion to replace the city’s pipes. Even if the town had the funds, the overhaul would take years to complete.

Without an easy fix, it was obvious the people of Flint needed some good news.

It’s not the first time Flint’s misfortunes made headlines. As an old manufacturing town, its economy’s struggled since one of it’s main employers, General Motors, shut down and downsized existing plants. It became -- and still is -- one of the poorest cities in the country.

Related: 10 Twitter Feeds For a Timely Dose of Inspiration 
 

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ready For Anything

Dana Perino: 'The Only Clear Path to Success Is the One You Make'

Inspiration

Strategies for Overcoming Fear and Making It Your Superpower

Ready For Anything

30 of the Most Inspirational Leadership Quotes