My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

WhatsApp

WhatsApp Becomes First Messaging App With 1 Billion Users

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

WhatsApp just became the first messaging app to clear the billion-user mark, meaning its user base has more than doubled since Facebook bought it back in 2014.

Facebook Messenger itself isn’t doing too shabbily, with 800 million monthly active users. Just shy of 1.6 billion people use the core social network each month, too, with more than 1.4 billion using it on mobile.

“There are only a few services that connect more than a billion people,” Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post. He also reiterated what WhatsApp said when it dropped its annual fee last month, that the next step is to “make it easier to communicate with businesses.”

As leaked screenshots recently suggested, WhatsApp users might also soon be encouraged to share their account data with Facebook -- a move that would give the social network even more valuable information for targeting ads.

Outside of Planet Facebook, the next-biggest powerhouse is China’s Tencent, which also has dual messaging services. As of November, Tencent’s Wechat had 650 million users, while the number of people using its older QQ messaging service on “smart devices” was 639 million. And since we’re comparing, Tencent said in those Q3 2015 results that its Qzone social network had 577 million monthly active users on smart devices.

What do these sky-high mobile messaging figures mean for traditional telcos? Andreessen Horowitz VC Benedict Evans put it well:

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

WhatsApp

Facebook to Start Using WhatsApp Data for Targeted Advertising

WhatsApp

Why Did a Judge Block 100 Million WhatsApp Users?

WhatsApp

In the Aftermath of Apple vs. FBI, WhatsApp Strengthens Encryption