Why Get Dressed Up For Work When You Could Wear Bammies, 'Business Jammies'?

Bedwear has gone way beyond the bedroom, and, frankly it’s making us a little sleepy. “Dressy” sweatpants and nightgown-inspired “business” dresses are everywhere, from the runway to the courtroom to the boardroom. And now there’s Bammies (“Bammies = business + jammies.”), the latest brand to latch onto the tired fashion trend of lazily substituting pajamas for work clothes.

You know it, sleepyheads: Nothing says business like a $150 elastic-waisted glorified bathrobe.

At least that’s what Bammies co-founders Rosario Chozas and Julia Ford-Carther are banking on. The Miami Beach, Fla.-based fashionista-entrepreneurs dreamed up the idea for their drowsy line of “business jammies” when deeply pondering the question: Why would you put on a business suit when you could stay warm and cozy in your pajamas instead?

Our answer: Because you’re a professional. You’re going to the office. Not to a pajama party.

Their answer: Because comfort and authenticity count for a lot, on- and off-the-clock. Oh, and also: Because sometimes you just gotta “Dress the f*ck out of your woman-ness.”

“It’s really about being who you are an not being apologetic for that,” Ford-Carther told Racked Miami. “If you’re worried about how tight your skirt is, or that the waist is bunching up, or that your cleavage is out and you’re at a meeting or on a date, you’re not actually tuned into or conveying who you truly are if you’re worried about the message you’re sending.”

For ladies only, Ford-Carther and Chozas’ new six-piece pjs-for-the-office collection is available for pre-order now and slated to launch on Feb. 19. It includes: a $179 sweatshirt-like bunchy black blazer, $130 super wide MC Hammer pants-reminiscent gaucho bottoms, a $90 boxy white sleeper T-shirt made from men’s dress shirt material (which pairs well with cut-off shorts, apparently) and, the jewel in the bohemian crown, a $150 snap-on kimono-style robe business “dress.”

“Each piece allows you to easily dress for the various appointments you have in your day,” Bammies website copy reads, “from that breakfast meeting to the office to the networking cocktail to date night and beyond.”

To be fair, the muted mix-and-match frocks appear pretty comfortable, featuring frumpy-chic silhouettes and flowing fabrics that “you could throw under a truck and put on that won’t be wrinkled,” as Chozas told Racked Miami. Not that you’d chuck these snoozy duds under a truck, but you might Rip Van Winkle all over your cubicle in them.

Please don’t, even if the ultra-casual businesswear “revolution is now elasticized.”

