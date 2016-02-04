Global Designs by Indian Auto Giants give new dimension to Make In India

February 4, 2016 4 min read

The Auto expo 2016 is the annual heavenly event for automobile enthusiasts and media frenzies. But even if you’re not a car nerd, the event holds great importance for entrepreneurs and businesses alike to see vital marketing strategies utilized by the automobile giants to keep their sales going. Technology is rapidly replacing entire industries previously thought to be as irreplaceable, such as Uber’s motto to make private car ownership a thing of the past. From gas guzzling and loud cranking sports car, today’s consumer is shifting to fuel efficient hybrids and showing interest in electric as well as alternate fuel cell technologies.

How do Indian manufacturers compete with such a dramatic shift of priorities of consumers? The Auto Expo clearly demonstrated that clearly by including designs that were difficult to look away from. Given the limited budget of these bad boys, some of the aerodynamical designs are paving way for ultra masculine, robust models that make heads turn in the streets. Here are a few of the best picks:

Alpha Male Exteriors

Bold new styling toppled with premium new interiors would be an accurate statement while describing Mahindra XUV 500. The intimidating cheetah-inspired design shape will leave you difficult to look away. Grand luxurious sharp cuts in the interior get justify the luxury it aims to targets. A lowered enhanced suspension gives you superior ride and handling. The powerful engine cannot be guessed from its sturdy masculine front design, but one quick ride makes it very clear immediately. A cleaner design based from designers in Mumbai, this model gets a clear wide grille.

Sharp & zippy turns

The debut launch at the Auto Expo 2016 made the new hatchback Tata Zica catch a lot of eyes from enthusiasts and businessmen alike. Despite its seemingly cruel ironical naming after the infamous virus outbreak, the design features a compact and agile stance. Signature hexagon grille in the front takes the centre stage Tata symbol. 3D headlamps with smoked lens sporty black bezel. The sharp tail lamps draw attention to the sporty stance. Graphics of fabric, body hugging seat bolsters, geometric texture accented with chrome handles and premium knitted fabrics, sporty instrument cluster pods give a luxury feel.

Classic yet affordable SUV

India’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti enters the highly-competitive sub-compact SUV segment with the Vitara Brezza To give a whole SUV feel, Maruti went with a boxy design. Beefy front fascia, projector headlamps with DRLs, black plastic cladding, round fog lamps and a sliver skid plate, keyless entry and a push button start give class a new meaning at this range.

Pull aside for the giant SUV

Designed by Hyundai’s German design center, the aggressive yet stable design instantly meets the eye of the Hyundai Tucson. Prominent hexagonal-shaped grille, LED headlights and daytime running lights are molded into a sculpted hood. Crisply cut chrome exhaust tips and a standard rear spoiler coupled with the panoramic sunroof that extends all the way front to the back, brings in fresh light and pure bliss. Unveiling a dynamic bending light system, the sharp eyes move along as the vehicle moves. Crisply cut 17’ alloys added to the solar tinted mirrors give the luxury class a new definition.

Aerospace Design

A hyper anticipated launch, the Toyota Prius glides like the wind and drives smooth through its triangular roof. The aerodynamical shell is especially designed to go against the wind while increasing fuel efficiency when going towards it. Interior the gear and switches have an extra soft natural texture to them, and the unmatchable front hood but sharp cutting rear makes reverse parking a smooth ride as well.

