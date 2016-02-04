Taylor Swift to Develop Mobile Game With Glu Mobile

February 4, 2016 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Reuters



Grammy-award winning pop star Taylor Swift is making her first foray into the world of mobile gaming by partnering with Glu Mobile Inc. to develop a new game, the company said on Wednesday.

Glu Mobile did not provide further details on the game or Swift's involvement, except that the game was slated for release in late-2016 and that it was a "multi-year partnership."

Glu Mobile, the company behind the popular Kim Kardashian: Hollywood game, has focused on signing up global stars with a large social media following to make personalized mobile games.

Swift has nearly 71 million followers on Twitter, while more than 74 million people "like" the "Blank Space" singer's Facebook page.

"We realize that Taylor and her global fan base expect a new and highly differentiated mobile gaming experience," Niccolo de Masi, Glu Mobile's chief executive, said in a statement.

Glu Mobile's list of celebrities include "Anaconda" rapper Nicki Minaj and action star Jason Statham. Last month, the company signed up celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

Glu Mobile's shares rose 22 percent to $2.52 in extended trading on Wednesday after the company also reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue.

(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Robin Paxton)