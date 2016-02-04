Kick Off Your Super Bowl Sunday Party With These 9 Pizza Promotions

February 4, 2016 3 min read

For the pizza industry, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest slice of the pie.

Pizza was named the country’s number-one food pick for the Super Bowl last year, representing about 46 percent of the people who responded to a Nielsen’s survey.

Industry giants aren’t surprised, since companies such as Pizza Hut say game day is its busiest of the year. By halftime in 2015, the company had already broken the record for digital sales. Domino’s also says its sales increased by a whopping 80 percent during the Super Bowl compared to a normal Sunday. And it’s expected to get even crazier this year.

Check out the crazy offerings franchises have on tap this Sunday:

1. Pizza Hut

Image credit: Pizza Hut

In honor of the 50th Super Bowl, fans who order the restaurant’s stuffed garlic knot pizza during Sunday’s big game could be one of 50 people to get one covered with 24-karats of gold. The knots will be delivered in a special box along with a $100 Pizza Hut Gold Card.

2. Papa John's

Image credit: Papa John's

Customers who spend $15 or more can get a free pizza the day after on Free Pizza Monday using the promo code SUPERBOWL50.

3. Marco’s Pizza

Image credit: Marco’s Pizza

In honor of the Junior Service League being founded in 1951, the franchise plans to donate $1.51 for every pizza ordered to Toys for Blount County. No special code or coupon is required. Every pizza or order counts.

4. Little Caesars

Image credit: Little Caesars

Back by popular demand, the franchise announced this week the return of the $12 “Bacon Wrapped Crust DEEP!DEEP! Dish” for eight weeks. The pie originally debuted this time last year and the offer was extended for another month due to its popularity.

5. Domino’s

Image credit: Domino’s

In addition to its typical list of discounts, the company announced its digital tracking abilities will work with Amazon Echo beginning Super Bowl Sunday. The move coincides with prior tech-friendly rollouts, including a new delivery vehicle and an ordering service through Twitter.

6. Papa Gino’s

Image credit: Papa Gino's

On top of the usual host of deals on the big day, Papa Gino’s is offering an additional discount of 30 percent off all online orders.

7. Cici’s Pizza

Image credit: Cici's Pizza

Mac & Cheese pizza will be added to its menu of wacky combinations for the big game. It’s also giving away $25 gift cards to 10 people at random to promote the deal online. Winners will be announced April 17.

8. Big Mama’s and Papa’s Pizzeria

Image credit: Mama’s and Papa’s Pizza

9. Happy Joe’s Pizza

Image credit: Happy Joe's Pizza

The California franchise offers the largest delivery pie in the world at 2,916 square-inches. It costs $199.99 and must be ordered 24 hours in advance.

For those who want the best of both worlds, the midwest chain’s making a pie with sausage, taco-seasoned beef, tortilla chips and refried beans.

Correction: A previous version of this article wrongly included Villa Italian Kitchen. That chain is not hosting a special Super Bowl promotion.

