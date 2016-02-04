My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

Kick Off Your Super Bowl Sunday Party With These 9 Pizza Promotions

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For the pizza industry, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest slice of the pie.

Pizza was named the country’s number-one food pick for the Super Bowl last year, representing about 46 percent of the people who responded to a Nielsen’s survey.

Related: 2016 Top Franchises from Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 List

Industry giants aren’t surprised, since companies such as Pizza Hut say game day is its busiest of the year. By halftime in 2015, the company had already broken the record for digital sales. Domino’s also says its sales increased by a whopping 80 percent during the Super Bowl compared to a normal Sunday. And it’s expected to get even crazier this year.

Check out the crazy offerings franchises have on tap this Sunday:

1. Pizza Hut

Image credit: Pizza Hut

In honor of the 50th Super Bowl, fans who order the restaurant’s stuffed garlic knot pizza during Sunday’s big game could be one of 50 people to get one covered with 24-karats of gold. The knots will be delivered in a special box along with a $100 Pizza Hut Gold Card. 

2. Papa John's

Image credit: Papa John's

Customers who spend $15 or more can get a free pizza the day after on Free Pizza Monday using the promo code SUPERBOWL50.

3. Marco’s Pizza

Image credit: Marco’s Pizza

In honor of the Junior Service League being founded in 1951, the franchise plans to donate $1.51 for every pizza ordered to Toys for Blount County. No special code or coupon is required. Every pizza or order counts.

4. Little Caesars

Image credit: Little Caesars

Back by popular demand, the franchise announced this week the return of the $12 “Bacon Wrapped Crust DEEP!DEEP! Dish” for eight weeks. The pie originally debuted this time last year and the offer was extended for another month due to its popularity.

5. Domino’s

Image credit: Domino’s

In addition to its typical list of discounts, the company announced its digital tracking abilities will work with Amazon Echo beginning Super Bowl Sunday. The move coincides with prior tech-friendly rollouts, including a new delivery vehicle and an ordering service through Twitter.

6. Papa Gino’s

Image credit: Papa Gino's

On top of the usual host of deals on the big day, Papa Gino’s is offering an additional discount of 30 percent off all online orders.

7. Cici’s Pizza

Image credit: Cici's Pizza

Mac & Cheese pizza will be added to its menu of wacky combinations for the big game. It’s also giving away $25 gift cards to 10 people at random to promote the deal online. Winners will be announced April 17.

8. Big Mama’s and Papa’s Pizzeria

Image credit: Mama’s and Papa’s Pizza
The California franchise offers the largest delivery pie in the world at 2,916 square-inches. It costs $199.99 and must be ordered 24 hours in advance.

9. Happy Joe’s Pizza

Image credit: Happy Joe's Pizza

For those who want the best of both worlds, the midwest chain’s making a pie with sausage, taco-seasoned beef, tortilla chips and refried beans.

 
Correction: A previous version of this article wrongly included Villa Italian Kitchen. That chain is not hosting a special Super Bowl promotion.
 

Related: Super-Bowl Commercials Through a Marketer's Eyes 

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchises

The Top 100 Franchises for Less Than $50,000 in 2019

Franchises

The Top 100 Franchises for Less Than $100,000 in 2019

Franchises

By Supporting Its Franchisees, Kona Ice Enables Them To Better Serve Local Communities