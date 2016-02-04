Join Hanson for a Live Video Chat Today at 1 p.m. ET

February 4, 2016 1 min read

Whether you were a true Fanson or just had “MmmBop” stuck in your head for most of 1997, you know the band Hanson.

While their time as America’s teen heartthrobs may have faded, the Hanson brothers are hardly just sitting back collecting royalty checks. They're now music label owners, beer brewers, event organizers and have tons of fans. In fact, their creativity and entrepreneurial drive landed them the cover story of Entrepreneur's February issue.

Lucky for us, Zac, Isaac and Taylor Hanson will be on a Google Hangout with us on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 1 p.m. ET for a super fun video chat where they will talk about creativity in business, taking control of their brand and why they just didn’t become a flash in the pan.

You can leave your questions here or Tweet them with the hashtag #HansonChat. Make them amazing.

In the meantime, put this on blast, grab your Tiger Beat magazines and catch us here on Tuesday!