The Executive Selection: Corthay
There is almost nothing better to get you boardroom prepped than an expertly-made shoe. Craftsmanship and fine design by Corthay in a diverse range of interesting hues and forms ensures that you don’t have to give up your sense of individuality to find executive wardrobe-appropriate footwear.
In addition to the Parisan shoemakers ready-to-wear selection, the House also offers a bespoke service that guarantees discerning clients a 100% handcrafted design over a 50-hour development and creation phase on Rue Volney (situated near the Place Vendôme).
One interesting entrepreneurial factoid: the French Ministry of Culture bestowed the title of ‘Maitre d’Art’ on founder Pierre Corthay, and he’s the only men’s shoemaker in history to receive the honor. A (literally) distinguished French heritage brand for your footwear? Mais oui, monsieur.