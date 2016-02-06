The Executive Selection: Corthay

February 6, 2016 1 min read

There is almost nothing better to get you boardroom prepped than an expertly-made shoe. Craftsmanship and fine design by Corthay in a diverse range of interesting hues and forms ensures that you don’t have to give up your sense of individuality to find executive wardrobe-appropriate footwear.

In addition to the Parisan shoemakers ready-to-wear selection, the House also offers a bespoke service that guarantees discerning clients a 100% handcrafted design over a 50-hour development and creation phase on Rue Volney (situated near the Place Vendôme).