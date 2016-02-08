Google Is Reportedly Releasing a Virtual Reality Headset This Year

There were hints that Google was interested in making virtual reality hardware, and now some of the first details of that gear seem to be trickling out.

Financial Times sources claim that Google's first true VR headset is effectively a more open rival to Samsung's Gear VR -- you slot in a phone from your brand of choice into a plastic housing that has its own movement sensors. It's miles above Cardboard, according to the tip. If the leak is accurate, you'd see it arrive sometime this year... alongside software that could be just as (if not more) important to the experience.