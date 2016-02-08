My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

Google Is Reportedly Releasing a Virtual Reality Headset This Year

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Google Is Reportedly Releasing a Virtual Reality Headset This Year
Image credit: Google
Tech Stop in Chicago
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

There were hints that Google was interested in making virtual reality hardware, and now some of the first details of that gear seem to be trickling out. 

Financial Times sources claim that Google's first true VR headset is effectively a more open rival to Samsung's Gear VR -- you slot in a phone from your brand of choice into a plastic housing that has its own movement sensors. It's miles above Cardboard, according to the tip. If the leak is accurate, you'd see it arrive sometime this year... alongside software that could be just as (if not more) important to the experience.

The same insiders claim that Google is baking VR into Android itself, rather than relying on third-party apps like Cardboard does today. This wouldn't just make support easier, but would fight common VR problems like lag -- the smaller the delay, the less likely you are to be nauseous after a prolonged session.

Google hasn't confirmed either the Android VR support or the hardware, but it wouldn't be shocking to get at least a sneak peek at this technology at Google I/O in May.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

How to Push Your Company to Digital Maturity

Technology

How to Measure Performance of Your Outsourced Developers

Technology

3 Ways You Can Avoid Wasting Your Company's Money on Technology