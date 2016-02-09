Get 2GB Free From Google Today With a Quick Security Check

February 9, 2016 1 min read

Hack attacks happen regularly, so it's simply good business to be prepared. This year, Google wants to incentivize users to safeguard their information with an offer of some extra space on Google Drive.

Today, Google is offering two gigabytes of free storage space when users conduct a quick five-step account security checkup.The checkup confirms user recovery info, recent security events, connected devices, account permissions and two-step verification settings.

This is the second year in a row the tech giant has offered the deal to coincide with Safer Internet Day, a global initiative to create a more secure Internet. If you got the two free gigs of space last year, you can still perform the checkup to claim the offer this year.

