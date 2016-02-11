My Queue

Emoji

Paul McCartney's Latest Project: 'Emoji Sound Effects'

Paul McCartney's Latest Project: 'Emoji Sound Effects'
Image credit: Skype Blog
Guest Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Love may be all you need, but emojis are nice, too.

Paul McCartney apparently agrees. The ex-Beatle has partnered with Skype to develop 10 animated love-themed emojis for Valentine’s Day.

Skype designed the emojis, which include a Sumo Cupid and a Flirting Banana, and McCartney wrote music and recorded sound effects to complement them.

As partnerships go, this is both out of left field and completely delightful. McCartney, it seems, thought the same thing.

Related: Forget a 'Dislike' Button. Facebook Is Testing Cute Emoji 'Reactions' Instead.

“I was asked by Skype to put some music to some emojis that they’ve created especially for Valentine’s Day,” he says in a video announcing the emojis. “At first I thought, hmmmm...is this for me? And then I thought yeah, you know, why not? Something fun, something nice and new.

This isn’t McCartney’s first unexpected partnership. In 2014, the musician recorded the theme song for the Xbox and Playstation game Destiny, a first-person shooter set in space.

This time around, however, the end product is far gentler. “I’m quite pleased by the way they’ve turned out,” McCartney says. “I hope people will use them, sending messages of love etc. -- sending all their emotions with emojis with my music attached to them.”

So if you have a special someone in your life this Valentine’s Day, in lieu of cliched flowers why not tell them how you feel via an animated Flirting Banana emoji with music by Paul McCartney? 

Related: What the Average American Spends on Valentine's Day

