Snoop Dogg Teaches Burger King Staff How to Make Hot Dogs in New Training Video

February 12, 2016 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine



With Burger King about to roll out their version of the hot dog, who better to train their employees than a closely-named rapper from Long Beach?

Snoop Dogg is the centerpiece of an internal training video that the fast food chain made for staff members on what goes into their new grilled hot dogs. According to Creativity, the agency responsible for making these videos, Code and Theory, wanted the videos to have equal parts entertainment and instruction.

“It was an untraditional approach, but employees are one of a brand’s most valuable assets, and they are there in front of you,” Steve Baer, managing partner at Code and Theory, told Creativity.

While Snoop doesn’t actually get his hands dirty and try making a hot dog, the video does use a combination of a record scratch, curious placements of smoke and rhyming ingredients spit out by the rapper to make for one interesting training supplement:

Burger King also enlisted the help of entertainer Charo to make a Spanish-language version.

The chain will be launching their grilled hot dogs in all U.S. locations on Feb. 23, as Fortune reported. Called the most significant menu change since it offered chicken in 1979, customers can order two variations: a classic hot dog with relish, chopped onions, ketchup and mustard; and a chili cheese dog.

Eventually, however, stores could be offering customizable variations of their hot dog, and the fast food giant is aiming to create “the Whopper of hot dogs,” said Alex Macedo, Burger King’s president of North American operations.