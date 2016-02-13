A Guide to Wine for Those Who Stay in With Takeout This Valentine's Day

February 13, 2016 3 min read

Here’s a tip for my Valentine: Skip the life-size teddy bear and grab a bottle of Champagne. Oh, and get the takeout menus too because there’s no way I’m fighting the crowds for a restaurant prix fix menu.

I’m pretty sure I’m not alone in this.

So for those of you who don’t want to deal with it all like me, order in your favorite food and read on for some great wine suggestions. Just be sure to pop a bottle of Champagne while you are waiting for the delivery.

Sushi

If you are ordering sushi, then keep pouring the Champagne because they are match made in heaven. “A German Riesling could work well too, but there’s something so sexy about the Champagne cork popping,” says Sharon Sevrens, sommelier and owner of Amanti Vino wine shop in Montclair, N.J.

Sure is. She suggests Pierre Gimonnet “Belles Annees” NV.

But if Champagne is not in the budget, try a Chenin Blanc from South Africa. It’ll go great with the fish and is much more reasonably priced.

Chinese

If you’re ordering Chinese, consider a Rosé, says the staff at Gary’s Wine & Marketplace, in Wayne, N.J., who suggest the 2015 Grain de Glace Le Rose de L'Hiver.

A Riesling works great with Asian food too, says Jessica Norris, wine director at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse in New York City, who was recently included in Wine Enthusiast's list of America’s Top 40 Under 40 Tastemakers list.

Otherwise, keep pouring that Champagne, especially if you ordering fried foods, such as shrimp tempura, says Jennifer Simonetti-Bryan, a master of wine who manages the wine team at Wine Ring. Piper Heidsieck Champagne is one of her go-tos.

Indian

The spiciness of Indian food calls for a sweeter Moscato, says Simonetti-Bryan, who suggests the Michele Chiarlo Nivole Moscato d’Asti. But again, a German Riesling would work here too.

Thai

Spicy, sexy Thai food needs a German Riesling as well, says Mike DeSimone and Jeff Jenssen, authors of Wines of California Deluxe Edition.

Or try something new and grab a Gewürztraminer. The wine is highly aromatic wine, and together, with the spice of Thai food, you create romance.

Pizza

If you’re going old school and doing pizza and a movie, grab a Vino Nobile di Montepulciano, says Shawn Dore, owner of Sommelier Services. Avignonesi’s Vino Nobile is one of my long-time faves.

Quick tip

For those of you in young relationships, consider this Valentine’s Day tip: If you're looking to impress, go with white wine so your lips and teeth don't get stained.

“Nothing like leaning in for a kiss and you’ve got reddish black teeth,” says Simonetti-Bryan.

True. But if your Valentine can't handle a little wine stain, maybe you've got the wrong Valentine.

