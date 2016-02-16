Leadership

Vice President Barbie Still Available to Run in 2016

This article originally ran February 16, 2016. 

If your politics were already shaky, things just got more complicated. At this year’s Toy Fair, Mattel announced a Vice President Barbie.

While Barbie has been president multiple times, she’s never been a running mate. An all-doll ticket is a game-changer not just for Molded Americans, but also young girls.

For the first time, girls can role-play exciting vice president tasks, such as visiting the funerals of foreign dignitaries and trying to get time on President Barbie’s calendar. Inquiring after the health of President Barbie will also play an important role in play patterns for the first time.

The doll is the latest in Mattel’s I Can Be line of career dolls, a collection that introduces girls to careers they wouldn’t normally consider. 

Related: Mattel Introduces New Body Types for Barbie

The Vice President doll comes in an updated pantsuit (slim leggings and a peplum top) and wears thick-framed glasses. She’ll be released with President Barbie in a two-pack this fall in a range of hair types and skin tones, representing a variety of ethnicities.

The dolls do not, however, seem to come in as wide a variety of body types, despite the celebrated release of a new line of Barbies in a range of heights and hip widths. We know that can’t mean that only traditionally beautiful women could win the highest office and other options must be on their way down the line. 

Right, Mattel?

Related: Introducing Entrepreneur Barbie

