The little red wagon from your childhood just got a major upgrade.

Radio Flyer, the company behind the iconic red wagon, is producing another cherry-red ride for children: the Tesla Model S.

The company partnered with Tesla to create the first kids' ride-on the runs on Flight Speed lithium ion batteries.

Image credit: Radio Flyer | YouTube

The little Tesla can cruise at speeds up to six miles per hour and features working headlights, a front-trunk, forward and reverse capabilities and a sound system.