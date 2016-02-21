My Queue

Doha To Host The 2016 Entrepreneurship In Economic Development Forum In March

Doha To Host The 2016 Entrepreneurship In Economic Development Forum In March
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Features Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The third edition of Entrepreneurship in Economic Development (EED) forum, a platform that assesses the role of entrepreneurship in Qatar’s economic development and defines the issues to be addressed to promote entrepreneurship in the Gulf, will be held in Doha on March 7-8, 2016. Held under the patronage of H.E. Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Prime Minister of Qatar, and organized by Qatar University and Qatar Development Bank in partnership with Interactive Business Network, EED aims to deliberate on an action plan to help educational institutions of the region foster entrepreneurship.

The forum expects participation from policymakers, public/private educational institutions, business leaders, investors, and other members of the academic community in the region and globally, thus presenting ample networking opportunities for small businesses. On the agenda of the two-day conference are talks and panel discussions on government support for entrepreneurship, role of educational institutions in creating incubators, social communication tools for effective marketing, and sources of finance for entrepreneurs among other topics. Speakers at the 2016 forum include Abdulaziz Bin Nasser Al-Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer, Qatar Development Bank, Ahmed El Alfi, Founder, Sawari Ventures, Bilal Randeree, Managing Director, Qatar Living, Emad Al Khaja, Executive Director, INJAZ Qatar and others.

The event is sponsored by Manateq, Qatar Shell, Commercial Bank of Qatar, Qatar Science & Technology Park, and Ahli Bank, with other partners including Bedaya Center, INJAZ Qatar and Qatar Living.

