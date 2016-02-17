5 Things Every Woman Entrepreneur Should Stop Doing Now!

February 17, 2016 3 min read

The business world can be tough, and if you are a woman on top, it gets interesting! My journey as an entrepreneur has been quite a learning experience for me.

One part of it is negotiating the ravines of the business world, the other part is, what they did not tell you. As a woman, we have to deal with a lot of stuff that the opposite gender hardly cares about! And I so wish someone had told me some of those.

Here are my top 5 tips that every women entrepreneur should stop doing.

Stop pretending!

You do not have to pretend to be a man to win business. Respect who you are. People sense if you’re trying to be someone else. It’s awkward. To be the ‘woman on top’ you don’t need to be less girly, or pretend that you are a connoisseur of scotch. You just need to be yourself and that isn’t such a bad thing. It doesn’t lessen your ability to run or build companies.

Don’t get blinded by your independence

Women should not go overboard trying to do everything by themselves. Asking for help is not such a bad thing. As a woman entrepreneur, there is this constant urge to be self-assertive. However, the ability to delegate will take you a long way. If you do things well, its great! But with the help of a team you would be able do them better. Don’t forget that team work will make life a lot easy for you. Your team members are the real game changers who can help resolve some of the puzzles that seem to be an uphill battle. Also talking to experts in their field can help get things on track.

Believing it is a man’s world!

If someone ever tells you this, put on your jogging shoes and run- get as far as possible for the person who said that. No one really cares if you are a woman. It’s about get getting the job done.

Not being able to accept & correct your mistakes

We have one problem and that is our inability to accept mistakes. We have this constant urge of not letting anyone down and this emotion can be our undoing. It is ok to make a few mistakes and learn from them. We need to learn, experience and grow.

It will just kill your confidence if you’re going to be too hard on yourself. Women need to understand that business success is highly and directly tied to their ability to believe in themselves.

Don’t let the cookie crumble

Being a woman in business is not just about clocking 18 hours at work. It’s about maintaining that fine balance in life. It is very important to learn to not let emotions affect your decision making. Give yourself time to gain clarity of thought before you confront a situation. When you handle unexpected issues without emotions, you can make them better and deal with them better.

I read this quote in a book once, “There is no royal flower-strewn path to success. And if there is, I have not found it, for if I have accomplished anything in life it is because I have been willing to work hard.” – Madam C.J. Walker, America's first female entrepreneur millionaire