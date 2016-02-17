Here's why an App-Only model doesn't work in India

February 17, 2016 3 min read

A lot of startup giants switched their website and app platform to a mobile-only app version in the past year itself. This was debated by the founders and marketing experts to be a move that instigates users to mandatorily download the app, while raising the count of total app downloaded. While it can help the startups to meet their goal of having a large number of downloads, or show investors the huge potential of the app, why are these models showing little scope of persisting from the consumer side?

Whether it’s Flipkart or Myntra, giant start-ups are switching back and reviving their website platform once again, after trying the app-only model and failing. Here are some reasons why Indian users definitely need a website:

Lack of patience to download the app

Let’s face it, impulse online shopping is what drives a lot of us to pick our favorite websites. In fact even two more clicks in the process of ordering food or recharges, or shopping might be the reason we switch our favorite shopping place. Now in such a fast paced world, who would have the patience to download an app when the decision to buy happened in a fraction and needs to be fulfilled also immediately? You’d rather use a competitor’s website that loads instantly in your browser than download that 50MB app.

Cell phone internet is limited and expensive

A large number of users using an app over the website would be logically connected to their cell phone internet rather than WiFi. Cell phone internet is ridiculously expensive and very limited, despite its relatively faster download speed. Who wants to spend that limited internet on extra-heavy data consuming apps which use heavy images and graphics to present their product? Wouldn’t you use your computer and browse through the products and services on a large screen?

Browsers are always pro-owner

From using ad blockers to hiding unnecessary spam ware everywhere, desktops offer the option to browse seamlessly with unnecessary crap. Even browsing through competition is as easy as opening another tab. This also gives the consumers the freedom to compare prices and features of products before making a decision. The ease of access using two hands on a keyboard and not being limited by the forced design of the app also gives a lot of freedom to the consumer.

App bubble is temporary – websites stay forever

Most app only model are a last desperate chance to show downloads and match figures promised to investors/ entice investors and not really calculated moves to sustain clients. Once the bubble bursts and investors are looking to cash in on their spending, the mobile database has vanished to competitors. Loyalty of customers based on apps is only temporary. Websites are permanent!

