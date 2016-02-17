My Queue

Kanye West

Tongue-in-Cheek Crowdfunding Page Created to Help Kanye Out of Debt

This story originally appeared on CNBC

A new crowdfunding page is asking fans for cash in an effort to cover Kanye West's alleged $53 million debt.

The tongue-in-cheek GoFundMe page was created just days after the rapper launched a Twitter plea for $1 billion from Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, saying he didn't have enough resources to back his ideas.

He then went on to confirm himself as the "greatest artist of all time" and claimed the investment would be more fruitful than if it was used to open a school in Africa.

Image Credit: GoFundMe

It seems he hasn't won the public's heart, or cash, though. The crowdfunding effort, created by Jeremy Piatt, who is described on his Twitter profile as a Minneapolis-based designer, had only raised $289 of the $53 million as of midday London time.

"As Kanye West has told us time and time again he is the 'greatest living artist and greatest artist of all time.' Great artists need to be supported financially to achieve their full potential," the GoFundMe page reads.

"Sure he is personally rich and can buy furs and houses for his family, but without our help, the true genius of Kanye West can't be realized."

"We must open our hearts and wallets for Kanye today."

