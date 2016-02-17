Tongue-in-Cheek Crowdfunding Page Created to Help Kanye Out of Debt

A new crowdfunding page is asking fans for cash in an effort to cover Kanye West's alleged $53 million debt.

The tongue-in-cheek GoFundMe page was created just days after the rapper launched a Twitter plea for $1 billion from Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, saying he didn't have enough resources to back his ideas.

He then went on to confirm himself as the "greatest artist of all time" and claimed the investment would be more fruitful than if it was used to open a school in Africa.

It seems he hasn't won the public's heart, or cash, though. The crowdfunding effort, created by Jeremy Piatt, who is described on his Twitter profile as a Minneapolis-based designer, had only raised $289 of the $53 million as of midday London time.