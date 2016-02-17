Barack Obama Is the Most Popular World Leader on Instagram

February 17, 2016 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When you’re the president of the United States, the rules of social media don’t apply.

With more than 6 million followers on Instagram, Obama has the most followers of any world leader. He’s followed in a distant second by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev with 2 million. Egyptian President Abdelfattah el-Sisi rounds out the top 10 with more than 500,000 followers.

Of course, Obama and Medvedev are the exception, not the norm, when it comes to a government presence on Instagram. Of the 305 surveys that were surveyed, a third are dormant or inactive, according to a new study by Burson-Marsteller, a global public relations firm.

Governments are using Instagram to provide behind-the-scenes shots, engage with voters and provide a snapshot of their daily activities. Obama gets more than 56,000 interactions (comments and likes) for every post. And since Instagram has finally introduced two-factor authentication, we can expect more officials to hop on the ‘gram bandwagon.

Check out the top 10 below:

Related: Rejoice! Instagram Has Finally Made Toggling Between Accounts a Thing