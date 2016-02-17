Help Leo DiCaprio Win an Oscar by Mashing Your Keyboard

February 17, 2016 1 min read

It may finally be Leonardo DiCaprio's year.

While the 41-year-old actor has won a few Golden Globes and other trophies throughout the course of his career, the coveted Oscar has eluded him. The fifth nod may be the charm, though, with DiCaprio nominated for his performance in the survival epic The Revenant.

Those not content to wait, however, can take matters into their own hands. Until awards night on Feb. 28, DiCaprio fans can live out the actor's Oscar-chasing dreams with the browser game, Leo's Red Carpet Rampage. In the game, players mash the "G" and "H" keys to make Leo run and jump with the spacebar as The Wolf of Wall Street stars avoids clingy photographers and Lady Gaga. The pixelated DiCaprio must also outrun other Oscar-nominated actors such as Bryan Cranston and Matt Damon.

Each level is followed by bonus rounds where players can win extra points by making Leo "act harder" or write an acceptance speech.

Check out the game by clicking here.

