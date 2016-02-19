My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Accelerate Your Business

The Most Sleep-Deprived State in America Might Surprise You (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

If you woke up this morning with dark circles under your eyes, you're far from alone.

In a recent study, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention polled more than 400,000 adults in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. and found that on average, one third of Americans are getting less than the expert-recommended 7 hours of sleep per night.

The data reveals some important demographic divides. Certain regions, such as the Plains states, sleep better than others, with South Dakota the best rested state in the union. Meanwhile, many southern states fared poorly, such as Alabama and Georgia. Hawaii reported the worst sleep habits in the country.   

Lifestyle also has an impact. Those who said that they were unable to work or unemployed got less sleep than those who were working.

Married people also reported stronger sleep habits than those who are unattached. Sixty-seven percent of married people slept 7 hours or more a night compared to 62 percent of those never married and 56 percent of those divorced, separated or widowed.  

Some of the highest reports of healthy sleep came from folks with college degrees. 72 percent of this group reported logging 7 hours of sleep or more each night.

For the full study, head over to the CDC.

Click to Enlarge+
State of Sleep (Infographic)

 

Related: To Really Shine at Work, How Much Sleep Is Required?

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Accelerate Your Business

Maximizing Business Profits with Cloud-Based Apps

Outsourcing

Every Entrepreneur Should Outsource These 3 Key Tasks

Project Grow

What Advice Entrepreneurs Really Want (and Don't Ignore)