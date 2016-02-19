The Most Sleep-Deprived State in America Might Surprise You (Infographic)

February 19, 2016 2 min read

If you woke up this morning with dark circles under your eyes, you're far from alone.

In a recent study, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention polled more than 400,000 adults in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. and found that on average, one third of Americans are getting less than the expert-recommended 7 hours of sleep per night.

The data reveals some important demographic divides. Certain regions, such as the Plains states, sleep better than others, with South Dakota the best rested state in the union. Meanwhile, many southern states fared poorly, such as Alabama and Georgia. Hawaii reported the worst sleep habits in the country.

Lifestyle also has an impact. Those who said that they were unable to work or unemployed got less sleep than those who were working.

Married people also reported stronger sleep habits than those who are unattached. Sixty-seven percent of married people slept 7 hours or more a night compared to 62 percent of those never married and 56 percent of those divorced, separated or widowed.

Some of the highest reports of healthy sleep came from folks with college degrees. 72 percent of this group reported logging 7 hours of sleep or more each night.

For the full study, head over to the CDC.

Related: To Really Shine at Work, How Much Sleep Is Required?