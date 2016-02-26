CES 2016 Highlights: Autonomous Aerial Vehicle Ehang 184

February 26, 2016 1 min read

The world’s first electric, personal Autonomous Aerial Vehicle (AAV) was introduced at CES 2016. Now, enough with the tech-speak. Ehang 184, a manned drone capable of automatically carrying a passenger through the air, simply by entering a destination into its accompanying smartphone app now exists. Do I have your attention? With fully automated navigation, made possible by EHang’s 24/7, real-time flight command center, passengers don’t need a pilot’s license– they simply sit back and let the drone take over from there. It can fly for about 23 minutes on a full charge at speeds of up to 62mp. The EHang 184, which was named for one passenger, eight propellers, and four arms, is the next wave of innovation in transportation.

