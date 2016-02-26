My Queue

Technology

CES 2016 Highlights: Autonomous Aerial Vehicle Ehang 184

CES 2016 Highlights: Autonomous Aerial Vehicle Ehang 184
Image credit: Ehang 184
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The world’s first electric, personal Autonomous Aerial Vehicle (AAV) was introduced at CES 2016. Now, enough with the tech-speak. Ehang 184, a manned drone capable of automatically carrying a passenger through the air, simply by entering a destination into its accompanying smartphone app now exists. Do I have your attention? With fully automated navigation, made possible by EHang’s 24/7, real-time flight command center, passengers don’t need a pilot’s license– they simply sit back and let the drone take over from there. It can fly for about 23 minutes on a full charge at speeds of up to 62mp. The EHang 184, which was named for one passenger, eight propellers, and four arms, is the next wave of innovation in transportation.

Related: Drones For Good Gives UAVs A Reputation Overhaul

