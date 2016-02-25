Maker Faire Cairo Is Back For DIY Enthusiasts in MENA

February 25, 2016 2 min read

For those who love tinkering their way to solutions, or value the sense of accomplishment associated with DIY projects, Maker Faire Cairo, a gathering for “makers” to exhibit their inventions, creativity and resourcefulness, will be back for its second edition on March 26, 2016 at the Greek Campus in Cairo, Egypt. The 2016 edition follows the Cairo Mini Maker Faire 2015, which holds the distinction of being the first Maker Faire (a concept with its origins in California, USA) event in the MENA region.

Image credit: Maker Faire Cairo.

Organized by Fab Lab Egypt in collaboration with Information Resource Center, U.S. Embassy and other partners, the event will see tech lovers, artists, craft persons, entrepreneurs and others display their pet projects/creations, and share their learnings. The Faire aims to create and grow a community of makers through hands-on workshops, talks, exhibitions, projects, competitions and more. The previous edition featured workshops on themes such as 3D printing, origami and robotics. Organizers expect 8,000+ participants comprising of makers, their families, and experts, and over 160 makers to be a part of the event that will include 50+ workshops and 35 talks on various themes of interest to DIY enthusiasts.

