People Are Freaking Out About This Mark Zuckerberg Photo

February 22, 2016 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine



CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared a photo on his Facebook profile that’s caused quite a stir online.

In the photo (which you can view below), Zuckerberg can be seen walking through an audience of people hooked up to virtual reality headsets at the Mobile World Congress, a tech conference, in Spain. Zuckerberg made a surprise appearance to talk about Samsung’s Gear VR and hinted at Facebook working more closely with Samsung in the future.

Zuckerberg is slated to give his own keynote address on Monday, which you can read more about on Fortune.

The photo, which was posted on Sunday, has since garnered over 55,000 likes and over 15,000 shares.

“Damn, It’s kind of creepy,” wrote the top Facebook comment on the photo. “Mark—doesn’t it feel strange to be the only one walking with your real eyes, while everyone else are zombies in the matrix?” wrote another.

Here’s the photo and some of the commotion it’s caused on Twitter:

This photo of our new overlord marching amongst his plugged in subjects is really something pic.twitter.com/VP3iB6rfws — Owen Williams ? (@ow) February 21, 2016

is this picture an allegory of our future ? the people in a virtual reality with our leaders walking by us. pic.twitter.com/ntTaTN3SdR — Nicolas Debock (@ndebock) February 21, 2016

The photo comes as Facebook recently announced that it’s teaming up with Nokia, Intel and other companies on an open-source hardware and software platform, as Fortune reported.