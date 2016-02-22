My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Mark Zuckerberg

People Are Freaking Out About This Mark Zuckerberg Photo

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared a photo on his Facebook profile that’s caused quite a stir online.

In the photo (which you can view below), Zuckerberg can be seen walking through an audience of people hooked up to virtual reality headsets at the Mobile World Congress, a tech conference, in Spain. Zuckerberg made a surprise appearance to talk about Samsung’s Gear VR and hinted at Facebook working more closely with Samsung in the future.

Zuckerberg is slated to give his own keynote address on Monday, which you can read more about on Fortune.

The photo, which was posted on Sunday, has since garnered over 55,000 likes and over 15,000 shares.

“Damn, It’s kind of creepy,” wrote the top Facebook comment on the photo. “Mark—doesn’t it feel strange to be the only one walking with your real eyes, while everyone else are zombies in the matrix?” wrote another.

Here’s the photo and some of the commotion it’s caused on Twitter:

The photo comes as Facebook recently announced that it’s teaming up with Nokia, Intel and other companies on an open-source hardware and software platform, as Fortune reported.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Sleep

Mark Zuckerberg Made a 'Sleep Box' for His Wife

Billionaires

From Broke to Billions: 5 Strategies These Billionaires Used to Get Rich

Stoicism

Billionaires Like Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos and Mark Cuban Live by Ancient Stoic Philosophy