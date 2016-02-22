My Queue

NBA All-Star Ray Allen and Wife Are Opening an Organic Fast Food Restaurant

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

NBA basketball player Ray Allen is taking the heat from the court to the kitchen.

The 10-time all-star and his wife Shannon are opening their own organic fast-food restaurant, Grown. As the first fast-food restaurant of its kind in the country, it’s set to open in Miami in March, according to a Miami Herald report.

Related: Why the Golden State Warriors Are So Good -- and What Your Team Can Learn From the NBA Champs

The idea for the endeavor came as a result of the couple’s constant struggle to meet their son’s dietary needs as a type-1 diabetic.

"I had an aha moment where I realized I couldn't sit around helpless waiting for someone else to create a fast-food option that met our family's dietary needs, and as we did our research it became obvious that this wasn't a struggle unique to us -- families everywhere are looking for convenience without compromise," Shannon Allen told the Herald.

With a drive-through and carry-out and grab-and-go items, the restaurant is expected to have a number of soups, salads, wraps, sandwiches, baked goods, juices, coffee and smoothies. Menu items, ranging in prices from $4 to $18, will feature organic and gluten-free options such as acai and fruit bowls, chicken-tortilla soup, and lettuce wraps with eggs, mushrooms, and diced honey baked ham.

The list of options was curated by Todd Kiley, the executive chef of Rainforest Cafe, in collaboration with the Allens.

Related: Take a Cue From a Successful NBA Coach. Say, 'We Have Enough to Win.'

