My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

paternity leave

Say No to Absent Fathers, Yes to Paternity Leaves!

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Say No to Absent Fathers, Yes to Paternity Leaves!
Image credit: Mark Zuckerberg | Facebook
Guest Writer
Co-founder, Vista Rooms
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In November 2015, Facebook Founder & CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted his paternity leave plans. The news was received enthusiastically and immediately garnered more than 300,000 encouraging likes, over 15,000 appreciative comments and media attention.

Definitely a step in the right direction, but the way Zuckerberg stands out as a rare example makes you realize that this isn't a phenomenon half as common as it should be. While we're all sensitive to a woman's time off to embrace motherhood, why is fatherhood any less deserving of the same support and encouragement?

On the upside, several multi-national corporates like Microsoft, Netflix, SAP Labs, Flipkart and Accenture amongst others have either started paternity leave, extended maternity leaves to mothers or have extended flexi-work days/time. Sweden is one of the few countries in the world, where fathers must take at least two months off before the child is 8 years old to receive the government benefits. 

However, in India, any kind of government benefits are typically restricted to rural areas or towards liberal maternal leave policies. There has never been a structured dialogue for paternal leave or any kind of benefits to men who have recently become fathers.

A study by the University of Oslo found that paternity leave improved children’s performance at secondary school; daughters, especially, seem to flourish if their dads had taken time off. But this tends to benefit children whose dads come from more advantaged backgrounds. Most paternity leave tends to be short and poorly paid so richer dads are more likely to take the time off.

In a startup environment where every resource plays an important role and work hours tend to get erratic, it becomes even more critical to help men who have newly become fathers to get into their parenting shoes and become better fathers. 

A study by two Columbia University Social Work professors found that fathers who take two or more weeks off after their child is born are more involved in their child's care nine months later. Simply put, paid paternity leave can help foster better father-child relationships and help retain responsible employees. 

Besides, with the growing number of women entrepreneurs and business heads, it has become even more important for men to have a fair share of parental responsibilities.

Not much can be done without top-down policy change, but the first step is to bring a change of mindset. Most Indian men feel the societal pressure to focus on their professional careers over investing time in bringing up their children. It is unfortunate that it is seen as perfectly acceptable for men to have parenting feature as a weekend activity only.

In some cultures stay-at-home dads are not seen as an oddity, and it's normal for them to manage the upbringing of their children, while their wives pursue professional careers. This degree of acceptance is a farfetched dream for India, but the good news is that for paternity leaves to become a norm seems imminent.

Hopefully, in the wake of Zuckerberg’s inspiring dedication to fatherhood, Indian companies will see the importance of paternal leave.

We hope to see successful Indian male entrepreneurs take a cue from Mark Zuckerberg and start taking, advocating and implementing paternal leaves. This alone can bring about a tremendous - and desirable - change in society, with a better work-life balance for our men.

It is bound to happen soon, and we are eagerly waiting to see who will be the harbinger of this change.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

paternity leave

Say No to Absent Fathers, Yes to Paternity Leaves!

Ready For Anything

Why a Generous Paternity Leave Policy Can Be Bad for Equality

Women Executives

#5 HR Policies that Must Be Tweaked to Retain Diligent Women Workforce