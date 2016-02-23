My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Sales

MakeMyTrip Launches App-Only Sale

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
MakeMyTrip Launches App-Only Sale
Image credit: Shutterstock
Former Staff, Entrepreneur.com
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

At a time when e-commerce giants like Myntra and Flipkart are taking U-turn from app-only model to regular websites, MakeMyTrip, India’s leading online travel company has announced the launch of the second edition of its flagship app-only travel sale, The Great Indian Getaway (TGIG).

The second edition of TGIG commencing this February will focus on travel bookings for the upcoming summer holiday season. Slated to begin from February 23, 2016, TGIG will provide jaw-dropping offers and attractive discounts across flights, hotels and holiday packages.

With the aim to provide the widest range of travel options at best prices, MakeMyTrip is the only OTA in the country to have launched such a large scale App-Only Sale event.

Commenting on the launch of the sale, Rajesh Magow, Co-founder and CEO-India, MakeMyTrip said, “We have been stress testing the mobile platform for almost a  year with app only offers like “Appy Hours”, “Trippy Tuesdays” and the first ever Great Indian Getaway sale last year. The first edition of the sale drove tremendous interest from travellers across the country. This has motivated us to bring back and establish TGIG as a half-yearly property. It is our constant endeavor to bring the best possible travel choices and offers to our consumers and catalyze the offline travel booking to online travel booking behavior.”

The company’s TGIG partners include exclusive banking partner AXIS Bank, and numerous domestic and international travel supplier partners, including Qatar Airways, Malaysian Airlines, Air France, KLM, Radisson, The Lalit, Country Inn, Ginger, Sterling Holidays, amongst others.

Prior to this Myntra, in May 2015 had announced to go app only as a result, the consumers were left with no choice but to download their app, which was clearly not appreciated. Loss of traffic and dip in sales indicated that their decision backfired and they had to retreat hastily.

It remains to be seen how MakeMyTrip would benefit from the app-only sale.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Amazon

The 5 Biggest Mistakes You Don't Want to Make in Amazon Product Listings and How to Fix Them

Sales

How a Kid Selling Flowers Grew Up to Become a Serial Entrepreneur Making Millions

Running a Business

7 Bulletproof Strategies to Increase Sales and Make More Money