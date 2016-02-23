MakeMyTrip Launches App-Only Sale

February 23, 2016 2 min read

At a time when e-commerce giants like Myntra and Flipkart are taking U-turn from app-only model to regular websites, MakeMyTrip, India’s leading online travel company has announced the launch of the second edition of its flagship app-only travel sale, The Great Indian Getaway (TGIG).

The second edition of TGIG commencing this February will focus on travel bookings for the upcoming summer holiday season. Slated to begin from February 23, 2016, TGIG will provide jaw-dropping offers and attractive discounts across flights, hotels and holiday packages.

With the aim to provide the widest range of travel options at best prices, MakeMyTrip is the only OTA in the country to have launched such a large scale App-Only Sale event.

Commenting on the launch of the sale, Rajesh Magow, Co-founder and CEO-India, MakeMyTrip said, “We have been stress testing the mobile platform for almost a year with app only offers like “Appy Hours”, “Trippy Tuesdays” and the first ever Great Indian Getaway sale last year. The first edition of the sale drove tremendous interest from travellers across the country. This has motivated us to bring back and establish TGIG as a half-yearly property. It is our constant endeavor to bring the best possible travel choices and offers to our consumers and catalyze the offline travel booking to online travel booking behavior.”

The company’s TGIG partners include exclusive banking partner AXIS Bank, and numerous domestic and international travel supplier partners, including Qatar Airways, Malaysian Airlines, Air France, KLM, Radisson, The Lalit, Country Inn, Ginger, Sterling Holidays, amongst others.

Prior to this Myntra, in May 2015 had announced to go app only as a result, the consumers were left with no choice but to download their app, which was clearly not appreciated. Loss of traffic and dip in sales indicated that their decision backfired and they had to retreat hastily.

It remains to be seen how MakeMyTrip would benefit from the app-only sale.