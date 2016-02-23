My Queue

Start Up Your Day

Zenefits to Staffers: No Sex at Work -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Zenefits to Staffers: No Sex at Work -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Image credit: The Office | NBC
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

On the defensive -- again. Yesterday, ridesharing giant Uber defended the protections it puts in place for riders after a driver allegedly shot and killed six people between fares over the weekend, Fortune reports. Before the shootings, the driver had had a 4.73 out of 5 rating. 

Mark backs Apple. At the Mobile World Congress yesterday, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg threw his support behind Apple in its mobile device privacy battle against the FBI. Re/Code has more. 

Allstate on driverless cars: they're a threat. The insurer acknowledged the challenge autonomous vehicles pose to the insurance industry in a recent annual report, according to the Chicago Tribune. 

Ready to launch. After a dress rehearsal Monday, a static fire launch, SpaceX says a launch of its SES-9 Satellite is scheduled for tomorrow.

The staff that plays together? This summer, staffers at HR software firm Zenefits were reportedly asked to stop using the company stairwells to drink, smoke and have sex with one other. The Wall Street Journal has the story. 

